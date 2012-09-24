Dwayne Bowe the top fantasy football target Week 3

Your fantasy team plays in the NFL, and you should too! Sign up today to play the official free and customizable fantasy game of the National Football League!
This week I find myself thinking not only do Naughty Girls Need Love Too, but so do some players who are doing the most to capture their quarterback's trust and attention. And not just wide receivers, but tight ends are starting to sneak into this list on a weekly basis. Everything will make sense as you read this week's Targets and Touch Me. I mean, Targets and Touches. Sorry, I'm stuck back in 1989. You'll see why.
The one thing I love most about any wide receiver I'm going to play is opportunity. Dwayne Bowe and Reggie Wayne are the only things their quarterbacks are looking at (sort of like when I was 18 and every time I went into my friend's dorm room I just stared at his Samantha Fox poster). They're going to get all the targets and need to be in your lineup as a No. 2 wide receiver every week.
Welcome back to fantasy footballSantonio Holmes! He talked a big game and backed it up Sunday against Miami. It took three games, but it seems like he and Mark Sanchez are on the same page now -- he's Sanchez' overwhelming favorite target, and for now needs to be considered for your flex. He's a streaky player, so over the next few weeks I expect him to put up pretty good numbers.
Greg Olsen comes in with 14 targets, and he's definitely worth a pickup. The tight end position is a crapshoot every week, but Olsen, who was on everyone's sleeper list in the preseason, is back there right now. He looked physically dominant against the Giants. And I have a sneaking suspicion the Panthers will be throwing it even more than last season, which means more targets for him. Because he's no longer sharing the job with Jeremy Shockey, he could be a free agent steal.
Out of the trio of Lions pass-catchers with 12 targets, Nate Burleson and Brandon Pettigrew are the most interesting. Pettigrew is one of the most consistent fantasy tight ends, and while he's not elite, he's very close and should be played every week. And Burleson seems to have separated himself from Titus Young in the battle to be the teams' best option behind Calvin Johnson. He's worth owning as a potential flex as the bye weeks approach.
Same game, almost the same. Kendall Wright and Kenny Britt had pedestrian numbers, but you can't ignore the looks from Jake Locker. Britt is a potential flex as he looks to be getting back into shape, and once that happens, he'll likely be a No. 2 wide receiver. Wright is intriguing and worth a pickup in deeper leagues, but at the very least keep an eye on him. The Titans offense looks to now officially be pass-first, so all their wideouts' values are increasing as Chris Johnson sinks to the bottom of your bench like he's wearing cement shoes.
A plethora of other players also had 11 targets this week: Antonio Brown, Eric Decker, A.J. Green, Percy Harvin, Steve Johnson, Demaryius Thomas, Mike Wallace, Brandon Marshall and Damaris Johnson. Yeah, what name doesn't belong there? Damaris Johnson saw the attention that would have normally gone Jeremy Maclin's way, so his fantasy value isn't that great right now. I was glad to see a career game out of Eric Decker since I drafted him in two leagues, but there are no worries in Denver after Sunday. Peyton Manning can throw the ball just fine, and Decker showed he can stretch the field a little bit, which was my big concern after the first two weeks.
Jamaal Charles led the way with 39 touches, tops for all running backs. He looked explosive, and close to being the old Charles. Well, that and playing against the Saints defense. New Orleans has become a team you have to play all your players against, because they can't stop anyone.
Mikel Leshoure had 30 touches in his 2012 debut Sunday, and he needs to be owned in every league. Kevin Smith didn't record a carry and it's clear that Leshoure will be the man going forward in Detroit.
Shonn Greene and Doug Martin are still getting the touches, both with over 20, but they are seeing declining production. Bilal Powell will start carrying the football more in New York, and don't be surprised to see a little more LeGarrette Blount. They're just not getting it done from a football standpoint, so their fantasy value is decreasing. I can't recommend playing Greene the next two weeks (against SF & HOU) and Martin is at best a flex start.
