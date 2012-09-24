Dwayne Bowe the top fantasy football target Week 3

Same game, almost the same. Kendall Wright and Kenny Britt had pedestrian numbers, but you can't ignore the looks from Jake Locker. Britt is a potential flex as he looks to be getting back into shape, and once that happens, he'll likely be a No. 2 wide receiver. Wright is intriguing and worth a pickup in deeper leagues, but at the very least keep an eye on him. The Titans offense looks to now officially be pass-first, so all their wideouts' values are increasing as Chris Johnson sinks to the bottom of your bench like he's wearing cement shoes.