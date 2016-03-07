Dwayne Allen staying with Colts on four-year contract

NFL Media Insider Ian Rapoport reported Monday that the Indianapolis Colts and the veteran tight end have agreed on a four-year pact worth close to $30 million.
This is a significant and surprising move by general manager Ryan Grigson, who is paying out handsomely to a tight end without much track record in terms of production. Allen was targeted just 29 times in 13 games last season and finished with 16 receptions for 109 yards and a touchdown. Allen had four receptions that resulted in a first down all season.
"From (owner) Jim Irsay and his family on down we are very pleased to announce the re-signing of Dwayne Allen," Grigson said in a statement. "Besides the broad skill set and overall talent level he brings, Dwayne's tenacity and physicality has always been what has set him apart from the beginning. His genuine love for the people of this community, its fans and for the game of football is what makes him special."
Allen's numbers are pedestrian, but the Colts obviously see him, at age 26, as an ascendant player who -- one must assume -- will have a larger role in the Indy offense in 2016. Allen has been ranked 48th on Around The NFL's top 99 free agents list.
It remains to be seen if the signing of Allen means that the Colts are cutting ties with Coby Fleener, another tight end and free-agent-to-be who set a career-high with 54 catches last season.