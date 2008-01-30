Dunn wins The Home Depot Neighborhood MVP award

Through the Neighborhood MVP program, The Home Depot has also partnered with United Way to recognize consumers who are making a positive impact in their local communities. Michele Kriz, a Tampa, Fla. native, was selected as the Consumer Neighborhood MVP based on her 10-plus years of work with Hands On Tampa Bay (HOT). In addition, The Home Depot also honored one of its store associates as the Associate Neighborhood MVP. Dann Kirby, garden department associate at store No. 1104 in Greenville, S.C., was honored for his more than 10 years of service at a local nursing home. Both MVPs received an all-expense paid trip to Super Bowl XLII.