Dunn, Galloway active for Bucs; Cowboys without Romo

IRVING, Texas -- Tampa Bay running back Warrick Dunn and receiver Joey Galloway were active for Sunday's game against the Dallas Cowboys, who as expected were without quarterback Tony Romo.
Dunn had been questionable because of a pinched nerve in his back. Carnell "Cadillac" Williams, still recovering from right knee surgery 13 months ago, has practiced but has not yet been placed back on Tampa Bay's 53-man roster from the physically-unable-to-perform list.
Galloway missed the last five games with a foot injury.
The Buccaneers signed running back Clifton Smith from their practice squad and he was active for the game. Offensive lineman Anthony Davis was released.
Romo, who was active but didn't play last week at St. Louis with a broken pinkie on his throwing hand, was inactive. Romo said this week he doesn't expect to play again before the Cowboys' Nov. 16 game at Washington.
Running back Felix Jones and linebacker Anthony Spencer both missed their second consecutive games for the Cowboys because of hamstring injuries.
