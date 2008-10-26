Dunn, Galloway active for Bucs; Cowboys without Romo

Published: Oct 26, 2008 at 07:11 AM

IRVING, Texas -- Tampa Bay running back Warrick Dunn and receiver Joey Galloway were active for Sunday's game against the Dallas Cowboys, who as expected were without quarterback Tony Romo.

Dunn had been questionable because of a pinched nerve in his back. Carnell "Cadillac" Williams, still recovering from right knee surgery 13 months ago, has practiced but has not yet been placed back on Tampa Bay's 53-man roster from the physically-unable-to-perform list.

Galloway missed the last five games with a foot injury.

The Buccaneers signed running back Clifton Smith from their practice squad and he was active for the game. Offensive lineman Anthony Davis was released.

Romo, who was active but didn't play last week at St. Louis with a broken pinkie on his throwing hand, was inactive. Romo said this week he doesn't expect to play again before the Cowboys' Nov. 16 game at Washington.

Running back Felix Jones and linebacker Anthony Spencer both missed their second consecutive games for the Cowboys because of hamstring injuries.

Copyright 2008 by The Associated Press

This article has been reproduced in a new format and may be missing content or contain faulty links. Please use the Contact Us link in our site footer to report an issue.

Related Content

news

NFL Presents: Reducing Lower Extremity Injuries: A Discussion on Playing Surfaces and Injury Reduction Strategies

news

2023 NFL season, Week 11: What We Learned from Ravens' win over Bengals on Thursday night

Lamar Jackson and the Ravens emerged victorious from an AFC North showdown with the Bengals on Thursday 
news

Bengals QB Joe Burrow suffers apparent sprained wrist in Thursday's loss to Ravens

Bengals head coach Zac Taylor told reporters following his team's 34-20 loss to the Ravens that Joe Burrow suffered a sprained wrist during the game and he was not aware of any previous injury. 
news

Ravens TE Mark Andrews suffers 'serious' ankle injury likely to be season ending

Ravens tight end Mark Andrews' season likely ended on Thursday, Baltimore head coach Josh Harbaugh said after his team's win over the Cincinnati Bengals. 