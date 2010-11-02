Dungy's influence still evident, but Manning keeps Colts rolling

Tampa Bay at Atlanta: The fact that first place in the NFC South is on the line makes this game interesting. The fact that the Buccaneers are vying for that status raises the interest level another notch. Since that blowout loss to New Orleans in Week 6, the Buccaneers have won back-to-back games, which helps to lend some creditability to Raheem Morris' declaration that they have the best team in the NFC. Quarterback Josh Freeman continues to be a dynamic presence, especially when it comes to rallying the team in the fourth quarter. The Falcons have had a week to rest and study ways to exploit the Bucs' soft run defense with one of the better rushing offenses in the NFL. But Atlanta's solid run defense could be challenged by hard-running rookie LeGarrette Blount.