Dungy: If Manning out a long time, Colts won't reach playoffs

Published: Sep 06, 2011 at 05:02 AM

No Peyton Manning would mean no playoffs for the Indianapolis Colts, says the man who led the franchise to victory in Super Bowl XLI.

Asked Tuesday by radio host Dan Patrick, his NBC "Sunday Night Football" colleague, if the Colts could reach the playoffs this season, Tony Dungy didn't pull any punches.

Can Manning-less Colts last?

Peyton Manning likely will miss the season opener -- and maybe beyond. Just how many games can the QB sit out before the Colts' playoff hopes sink? Our experts debate. More ...

» Manning "highly doubtful" vs. Texans
» Fantasy impact on Manning's loss
» Watch: Where to draft Manning
» Watch: Time to panic in Indy?

"I would say no, because I would be concerned about Peyton Manning," said Dungy, who had a 85-27 regular-season record as the Colts' coach from 2001 to 2008. "Just the fact that he may miss one game tells me that this is fairly serious."

Manning, the NFL's only four-time MVP, has never missed a start during his professional career -- a span of 227 consecutive games -- but the quarterback is doubtful for Sunday's season opener against the Houston Texans because of lingering soreness in his back after offseason neck surgery.

Dungy said Manning wouldn't miss a game if the injury wasn't serious, so that begs the question of how long the quarterback might sit out and what implications that could have for the Colts, who have made the playoffs every season since 2001.

"I think it all depends on Peyton Manning," Dungy said. "If he misses a lot of time, I think it's going to be very difficult for them to make it. If he misses one or two games, I think they still will win the division."

In comments made Monday to WISH-TV, Colts vice chairman Bill Polian conceded Manning probably will miss the opener.

"He is going to be back at some point," Polian said. "What we don't know right now is what the results of the diagnostic tests are, what is the prognosis going forward. This is uncharted territory, but we do know that the nerve regeneration takes time and it just hasn't healed yet. It will.

"It's frustrating for Peyton, certainly it's a bit frustrating for us, but we recognized that the most important thing is that he heals up and he gets ready to go. It's no sense having him out there in an impaired condition, so the bottom line is he'll be back at some point. We don't know when. We can't predict when. But whenever it is, it will be good to have him back. In the meantime, Kerry (Collins) will hold the fort, and we'll go from here."

The Colts remain in doubt as to when Manning will be able to play again, NFL Network insider Jason La Canfora reported this week, citing team and league sources. Manning and the Colts are looking for more information as to why his recovery is taking this long. Sources told La Canfora an additional surgical procedure hasn't been scheduled.

This article has been reproduced in a new format and may be missing content or contain faulty links. Please use the Contact Us link in our site footer to report an issue.

Related Content

news

Saints' Mark Ingram on transition to new coach Dennis Allen: 'I think that was huge, keeping the DNA the same'

Saints RB Mark Ingram believes the promotion of Dennis Allen from defensive coordinator to head coach will be good for the locker room.

news

Kareem Hunt on Browns future: 'I was born and raised here. I'd love to finish my career here'

Browns running back Kareem Hunt is entering a contract year and prefers to stay with the team long term. "I was born and raised here," the 26-year old RB said Thursday. "I'd love to finish my career here."

news

Titans LB Bud Dupree says confidence is 'at a different level now' heading into Year 2 in Tennessee

Titans outside linebacker Bud Dupree's confidence is at an all-time high heading into his second year with Tennessee, and he believes that will allow him to take his game to a "different level."

news

Eagles, former 49ers safety Jaquiski Tartt agree to terms on one-year deal

Philadelphia has agreed to terms on a one-year deal with Jaquiski Tartt, the team announced Friday.

Purchase single game tickets for the 2022 season
BUY NOW