Dungy, Colts in familiar spot as minicamp begins

» Marvin Harrison, who was recently questioned by police about a shooting at a Philadelphia nightclub he owns and who is returning from knee surgery: ''Marvin is here. He is in rehab mode. He is doing everything doctors are asking. We're really in the mode of looking at the football side and getting him ready to go. He's got to deal with the other things. There is a lot of misinformation out there. He has told us when the time comes, when it's all out in the open, he will be vindicated. The Philadelphia police will do their jobs and once they have something more to report, we'll look at that.''