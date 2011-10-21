Dukes, Soto continue chase for best record in TA league

There are no longer any undefeated teams in the NFL Total Access fantasy league after Lindsay Soto was upset by Jay Glazer. But everyone is still looking up at Soto's squad as we hit the midway point of the fantasy regular season.
With both teams decimated by byes, this could be a pretty painful matchup to watch. Rank's Henne side is barely hanging on to the final playoff spot, so it's important for him to start stringing wins. But with big questions at quarterback, running back and kicker, that's going to be tough.
Predicted outcome: In what's threatening to be an all-time, low-scoring fantasy matchup, Fran Charles wins by being the least bad.
This is a contest between two teams on the outside looking in at the playoffs. But judging by how the matchups line up, Brian Baldinger will look like a powerhouse compared to Jim Mora's East Dillon Lions. This one probably won't be close.
Predicted outcome: Baldinger will cruise to his second straight win and the playoff flame will continue to flicker for him.
Burmeister picked up his first win of the season last week and has the weapons to make it two in a row this week. Meanwhile, Andrew Siciliano's Team Auto Draft is wracked with byes and injuries, putting him in serious danger of losing his second straight.
Predicted outcome: Two teams at opposite ends of the standings are going in opposite directions. Burmeister wins another one.
This could be the high-scoring game of the week with both Jamie Dukes and Jay Glazer having a slew of favorable matchups. Dukes' downfall could be Brandon Lloyd, who may find himself catching passes from A.J. Feeley, rather than Sam Bradford. Team Hebrew would love to seal a win with a big day from Steven Jackson, but that might not be in the cards.
Predicted outcome: Dukes Duds brushes that dirt off their shoulder on the way to victory.
The biggest question of the week is how Lindsay Soto's YoFace rebounds from her first loss of the season. With Matt Stafford and Matt Forte slated for big weeks, it looks promising. On the other side, Willie McGinest could be short-handed without Peyton Hillis and Sebastian Janikowski. Philip Rivers will need a huge day for McGinest to get the win.
Predicted outcome: YoFace will be smiling again after getting to 6-1.
A pair of 2-4 teams lock horns, with Torry Holt's Show looking like a club without a lot of hope. As disappointing as Roddy White and Matt Ryan have been, they're still his best chance to get a win. Dave Dameshek's Kats aren't scaring a lot of people on paper, but his Arian Foster-Mark Ingram backfield could be enough to get him over the top.
Predicted outcome: A strong running game will be the Kats' meow in a win this week.
Want to stay up to date with the latest fantasy news and opinion? Watch NFL Fantasy Live and follow us on Twitter!