Around the NFL

Duke Johnson reports to Browns training camp

Published: Jul 24, 2019 at 12:54 AM
Headshot_Author_Kevin-Patra_2020
Kevin Patra

Around the NFL Writer

Duke Johnson still wants a trade out of Cleveland, but he isn't going to hold out to try to force the Browns' hand.

NFL Network Insider Ian Rapoport reported Wednesday morning that Johnson would report to training camp with teammates, per a source informed of the decision. The team later confirmed that Johnson showed up to camp.

"The last time I saw Duke's a Cleveland Brown. And he's a Cleveland Brown, he's reported. So, let's move forward on this," general manager John Dorsey said at a press conference. "Let's move forward here because we've got a lot of goals at stake here in the 2019 season. So, let's build together."

Johnson requested a trade after the team signed running back Kareem Hunt earlier this offseason, hoping to go to a team with a clearer path to touches. Hunt's eight-game suspension clouds the situation. The Browns need Johnson to back up Nick Chubb until Hunt's suspension is over, while Johnson sees the future when he's a bit-part once that eventuality takes place.

Thus the deadlock.

The Browns haven't been bowled over with a trade offer and will likely hang onto Johnson until they get one (perhaps if another team sees its top back go down to injury) or closer to the trade deadline.

"[I said] from the very beginning, that Duke is a Cleveland Brown. He signed a contract last year. He's gonna be here," said coach Freddie Kitchens. "He's going to have a role in our offense and he's going to have a significant role in our offense. He's a productive player. We're not giving away good players, ok? We want good players.

"And if John [Dorsey] can get more good players, I will take them. Don't worry about the ball. We'll find enough balls for him. We just want good players who can make great plays."

Johnson's agent, Drew Rosenhaus, was in Cleveland meeting with team brass about Johnson on Tuesday, Rapoport reported at the time.

Johnson's trade request ruffled some feathers during June minicamp, with quarterback Baker Mayfield tossing out some harsh criticism of the running back's desires to leave the team. NFL Network's Michael Silver then reported some veteran players approached the quarterback about getting into another man's business decisions.

During the down period, the Browns have suggested the issue could be water under the bridge by the start of training camp.

Here we are.

With Johnson reporting, we'll see how Baker and others react to the running back's continued desire for a trade.

This article has been reproduced in a new format and may be missing content or contain faulty links. Please use the Contact Us link in our site footer to report an issue.

Related Content

news

Saints QB Derek Carr (concussion) removed from injury report, in line to start Sunday vs. Falcons

New Orleans Saints quarterback Derek Carr, who was listed as a full participant in Wednesday's practice with a concussion, was removed from Thursday's practice report, clearing the way for him to play against the Atlanta Falcons.
news

Former Broncos DL Harald Hasselbach, two-time Super Bowl champion, dies at 56 after fighting cancer

Harald Hasselbach, a defensive lineman for the Denver Broncos during the team's back-to-back Super Bowl championships in the late 1990s, has died at age 56.
news

Jordan Love's three-touchdown showing propels Packers past Lions

Packers quarterback Jordan Love threw three touchdowns to help upset the Detroit Lions on Thanksgiving Day, keeping Green Bay's playoff hopes alive in the process.
news

2023 NFL season, Week 12: What We Learned from Packers' win over Lions to kick off Thanksgiving tripleheader

Jordan Love and the Packers kicked off a Thanksgiving tripleheader with a win over the Lions. 
news

Week 12 Thursday inactives: Thanksgiving tripleheader

The official inactives for the Green Bay Packers at Detroit Lions, Washington Commanders at Dallas Cowboys and San Francisco 49ers at Seattle Seahawks.
news

2023 NFL season, Week 12: Three things to watch for in Dolphins-Jets Black Friday game on Prime Video

NFL.com's Christian Gonzales breaks down three things to watch for when the Miami Dolphins face off against the New York Jets in the league's first Black Friday game.
news

NFL community celebrates 2023 Thanksgiving Day on social media

As you settle in for a full day of fixings, family and football, NFL teams, including the six playing today, are also celebrating the festivities. 
news

NFL news roundup: Latest league updates from Thursday, Nov. 23

NFL.com keeps you up to date with all of the latest league news from around the NFL. Visit NFL.com's transaction hub for a daily breakdown.
news

Rookie QB Anthony Richardson back with Colts getting 'mental reps'

Colts rookie quarterback Anthony Richardson has returned to team facilities and sidelines, finishing up his rehab and registering some mental reps to finish out his first campaign.
news

Dolphins head coach Mike McDaniel lauds Jalen Ramsey: Already 'one of my top three favorite players of all time'

Despite a knee injury holding him off the playing field, cornerback Jalen Ramsey was a mainstay around the team during his recovery, which head coach Mike McDaniel lauded on Wednesday.
news

Seahawks QB Geno Smith (elbow) questionable for Thanksgiving night vs. 49ers

Seahawks quarterback Geno Smith (elbow) is questionable to play Thursday against the 49ers, but head coach Pete Carroll believes he'll be out there. Seattle lead back Kenneth Walker is doubtful to play. 
news

Week 12 NFL injury report for 2023 season

NFL.com is tracking injury status for each game in Week 12 of the 2023 NFL season.