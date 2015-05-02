 Skip to main content
Duke Johnson: 'I can make things happen' for Browns

Published: May 02, 2015 at 03:29 AM
Sessler_Marc
Marc Sessler

Around The NFL Podcast Co-Host

The Browns added a weapon to their backfield Friday in the form of Miami's Duke Johnson.

With 4.54 speed and the ability to catch passes in space, the 5-foot-9, 207-pound Johnson drew comparisons from NFL Media's LaDainian Tomlinson to Cincinnati's Giovani Bernard.

"I think I am unpredictable," Johnson said Friday, per ESPN Cleveland. "I'm a one-cut kind of guy, hit a hole and see it. I can make things happen, very versatile out of the backfield. I can line up at receiver and create mismatches out of the backfield."

The Browns are deep at the position with Isaiah Crowell and Terrance West on hand, but new offensive coordinator John DeFilippo made it clear that he wants runners who can make plays in the passing game.

"Let's see if they can catch the ball, run a slant, run a hitch, run a go, run a comeback," DeFilippo told the team's official website in March. "I want to see if those guys can do those things because that's going to be a big part of the offense that I want to incorporate here."

One NFC running backs coach told NFL.com that Johnson was the "best outside zone back in this draft and it's not close." He also caught 65 balls in college for 642 yards and four scores. His versatility adds a needed dimension to Cleveland's young backfield:

The latest Around The NFL Podcast recaps the first round of the NFL Draft. Find more Around The NFL content on NFL NOW.

