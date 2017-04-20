Duh: Raiders exercise 5th-year option on Khalil Mack

The string of "duh" moves continues when it comes to fifth-year options for the 2014 first-round draft class.
The Oakland Raiders exercised the additional year of pass rusher Khalil Mack, the team announced Thursday.
The reigning Defensive Player of the Year has compiled double-digit sacks each of the past two seasons.
Picking up the 2018 option on its pivotal defensive playmaker was an obvious move for Oakland. Down the road, general manager Reggie McKenzie will shell out huge bucks to keep Mack a Raider for years to come. The 26-year-old will likely be in line to become the highest-paid defensive player in the NFL when the Raiders extend his contract.
NFL Network Insider Ian Rapoport previously reported that the Raiders would get to Mack's deal after extensions are hammered out for quarterback Derek Carr and guard Gabe Jackson, both of whom have contracts expiring next offseason.