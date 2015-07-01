'Dudemom:' Don't pit academics vs. athletics in schools

They may lead the teams to winning seasons and get all of the attention, but they aren't the only ones who wake up every day filled with joy about their opportunity to compete. It's also about the students who are motivated, inspired and called to focus because of the sport that fuels their lives and puts a fire in their blood. Those are the ones I'm, thinking about. The ones for whom a day without the opportunity to engage in this thing that they are passionate about is a sad, unfulfilling and potentially even frightening day.