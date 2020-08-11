DT Mike Daniels, Bengals agree to one-year deal worth up to $2.7M

Former Detroit Lions and Green Bay Packers defensive tackle Mike Daniels is heading to the AFC North.

Daniels and the Cincinnati Bengals have agreed to a one-year deal worth up to $2.7 million, NFL Network's Mike Garafolo reported Tuesday evening.

Coming off a single-season stop with the Lions last year, Daniels wasn't his previously productive self as he cobbled together just two starts and played in only nine games. Daniels "will have to be healthy and effective to see the max value of the deal," Garafolo reported.

Daniels landed with the Bengals because he believes he'll have a chance to make an impact there as part of an experienced defensive line, Garafolo added. Daniels will join a Bengals interior defensive line that boasts two very talented veterans in Geno Atkins and former Texans standout D.J. Reader. He can also contribute at end, where Cincy also has talent in Sam Hubbard and Carlos Dunlap.