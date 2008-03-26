DT Jefferson among three players re-signed by Bills

ORCHARD PARK, N.Y. -- The Buffalo Bills re-signed defensive tackle Jason Jefferson, as well as cornerback Dustin Fox and receiver Scott Mayle.
Jefferson, who had been a restricted free agent, completed his third season with Buffalo, registering 20 tackles while appearing in a career-high 11 games.
Fox and Mayle were both exclusive-rights free agents and spent time on Buffalo's practice squad last season.
Fox appeared in five games with the Bills after being promoted from the practice squad. Mayle was inactive for Buffalo's season finale at Philadelphia after spending the first 16 weeks of the season on the practice squad.
