DT Jefferson among three players re-signed by Bills

Published: Mar 26, 2008 at 08:16 AM

ORCHARD PARK, N.Y. -- The Buffalo Bills re-signed defensive tackle Jason Jefferson, as well as cornerback Dustin Fox and receiver Scott Mayle.

Jefferson, who had been a restricted free agent, completed his third season with Buffalo, registering 20 tackles while appearing in a career-high 11 games.

Fox and Mayle were both exclusive-rights free agents and spent time on Buffalo's practice squad last season.

Fox appeared in five games with the Bills after being promoted from the practice squad. Mayle was inactive for Buffalo's season finale at Philadelphia after spending the first 16 weeks of the season on the practice squad.

Copyright 2008 by The Associated Press

This article has been reproduced in a new format and may be missing content or contain faulty links. Please use the Contact Us link in our site footer to report an issue.

Related Content

news

A Super Bowl LVI Edition of NFL Presents: COVID Lessons and Outlook

NFL Chief Medical Officer Dr. Allen Sills will moderate a webinar to discuss key decisions the NFL made during the 2021 season, what the league has learned about COVID, and what the future of the pandemic may look like for 2022 and beyond.
news

Move The Sticks Podcast: Tom Brady retiring, DJ's Top 50 prospects 1.0, Senior Bowl practice standouts

Daniel Jeremiah and Bucky Brooks are back with a new episode of Move the Sticks
news

2022 Senior Bowl Day 1 standouts: Jermaine Johnson II makes money

Which 2022 NFL Draft prospects helped themselves on Day 1 of Senior Bowl practice? Lance Zierlein and Chase Goodbread provide a look at five stars from Tuesday and more takeaways from the all-star game.
news

East-West Shrine Bowl practice standouts: North Carolina RB Ty Chandler puts on a show!

Bill Smith spotlights eight standouts from East-West Shrine Bowl practices on Tuesday, including one running back who seemed to put on a show every time he touched the ball.
Gamepass_vert_web_r

See all the Action

Replay every game all season.

SIGN UP NOW