Driver in Brady's September car crash loses license for 60 days

BOSTON -- The man accused of running a red light and crashing his minivan into a car driven by New England Patriots quarterback Tom Brady has lost his driver's license for 60 days.
Records from the Massachusetts Registry of Motor Vehicles show Ludgero Rodrigues' license was suspended Oct. 28 because he had seven moving violations or accidents in which he was at least 50 percent at fault over the last three years.
Rodrigues can apply for reinstatement on Dec. 27. He must pay a $100 reinstatement fee. The Boston Herald first reported the suspension Friday.
Brady was unhurt in the Sept. 9 accident near his Boston home. Rodrigues' father was hospitalized with serious injuries.
Police say Rodrigues ran a red light. A message was left with his lawyer.
Copyright 2010 by The Associated Press