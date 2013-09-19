Driven Stronger: Welcome back, Stevie Johnson!

Now that you've taken your own moment of silence, I think I need to remind some of you about the purpose of this column. It isn't necessarily a prediction of which player will top their respective position in production for a given week -- it's trying to find the players who should have the most motivation out of anyone to perform. Yes, all NFL players have their own ways of motivating themselves to play. But every now and then, you'll see guys give 110 percent in a game. If you've watched football for long enough, you can't really define it, but you just know it when you see it. And that's what I'm trying to do here -- predict who will come out and give their all, and analyze why. If I say I think someone will top their stats category, then you can feel free to rail on me if he falls flat on his face. It won't be the first or last time my fantasy radar was off.