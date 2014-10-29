Driven Stronger: Steve Smith ready to deliver

Boy, was Mark Ingram ever driven stronger to perform in Week 8. After missing several weeks with a broken hand and struggling to find running lanes in his return game against Detroit, Ingram punished the Packers defense for 172 rushing yards and a touchdown. Woof. Now we look ahead to Week 9, and for whatever reason, whether these players are looking to bounce-back, face a great matchup or want to silence critics, each name below should have a little extra something to propel them to the tops of the fantasy ranks.