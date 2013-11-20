Driven Stronger: Rashad Jennings staking his claim

One more win in these last two weeks of the regular season will lock up the division title and a first-round bye. However, I'm thinking even bigger than that. We're sporting an 8-3 record, but so are both Matt "Money" Smith and Adam Rank in the other division. We don't really want to finish tied when them going into the playoffs, do we? Think about it -- how often do you get a chance to play directly against the experts like this? Not very. So wouldn't it be kind of cool to finish with a better regular season record than all of them? We've got some decisions to make. Help out, and let's make this happen.