Driven Stronger: Plenty up for grabs in Week 17

Tough loss for America's Team in the championship game last week. I still don't feel like talking about it. Yes, I'm a sore loser -- and I have to question why you aren't. However, we shall return triumphantly in 2014. This is what will be at my mind's forefront while I train in the gym during the dog days of summer. Bank on it.
For now, here are the guys who are looking to close out 2013 on a positive note. Before we get to that, though, I wanted to take a moment to thank all of you for reading this column each week. And on behalf of the whole "NFL Fantasy Live" crew, I hope everyone has a happy, safe and prosperous holiday season!