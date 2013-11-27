Driven Stronger: Matt Flynn auditioning for 2014

We're sporting a 9-3 record, and so is Adam Rank, who is currently sitting in the No. 1 spot. The problem is we lost to Rank's team earlier this season (I contest he cheated somehow, because that's the only logical explanation for a loss), so he holds the tiebreaker over us. We finish the regular season against Marcas Grant's 5-7 Championship Fring team who isn't completely dead yet -- more on this in a second -- while Rankster plays against Akbar Gbaja-Biamila's Coup d'etat team this week. So, here are the nuts and bolts of it ...