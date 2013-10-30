Driven Stronger: Dez will stay motivated in Week 9

Published: Oct 30, 2013 at 09:36 AM

So, as long as America's team is in a fantasy recession, we may as well joke about it.

What does America's Team have in common with the American flag?

Well, if Week 8 was anything to go by, the answer is both of them disappeared after the national anthems which preceded the kickoffs.

Rob Gronkowski? Thanks for nothing. Marshawn Lynch -- going against a Rams defense against which he had rushed for 100-plus in three straight games? I'd have been better off starting Jim Brown.

I also realized we had too many Patriots in our starting lineup (Ridley, Edelman, Gronkowski AND Thompkins), and 15 minutes before the games kicked off, I asked Marcas Grant "Umm, what happens if New England's offense sputters?" The answer came just as he predicted: "America's Team is screwed." And screwed we were. Even though I made the decision to bench Edelman at the last second, it wouldn't have mattered in the end. Adam Rank's undefeated start to the season continues -- at our expense.

I almost don't even want to talk about it. But it's our job to stop the downward spiral. You soundly rejected a trade offer of Justin Blackmon for Rob Gronkowski, so what should we do? I dropped Mike Williams and added Eddie Royal for now, although some of you are interested in pursuing other options. So, lets talk about them and lets get this thing back on track.

For now, here are a few guys who will be amped for Week 9:

This article has been reproduced in a new format and may be missing content or contain faulty links. Please use the Contact Us link in our site footer to report an issue.

Related Content

news

Cam Newton agrees to one-year, $10 million deal with Panthers in reunion with former team

Former MVP Cam Newton has agreed to terms with the Panthers following a Thursday meeting with his original team, the club announced. The one-year deal is worth up to $10 million for the rest of year, including $4.5 million fully guaranteed and a $1.5 million roster bonus, Ian Rapoport reports.
news

Super Bowl LVI midseason predictions: Rams vs. Bills in title game?

Which teams will be playing for the title at SoFi Stadium on Feb. 13? Who'll take home the Lombardi Trophy? Our analysts provide their Super Bowl LVI picks, with 10 different winners.
news

Cowboys DE Randy Gregory to miss multiple weeks after injuring calf in practice

Dallas' banged-up pass-rushing unit has sustained another significant blow in the form of a calf injury  to standout edge rusher Randy Gregory.
news

NFL roundup: Latest league news from Thursday, Nov. 11

The Cardinals managed to win on the road in Week 9 without a collection of key players, and they're getting one back in time for Week 10. A.J. Green has been activated from the reserve/COVID-19 list ahead of Arizona's Thursday practice.
Gamepass_vert_web_r

See all the Action

Replay every game all season.

SIGN UP NOW