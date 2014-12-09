Driven Stronger: Demaryius Thomas to rebound

Last week we pegged Matt Forte as one of our Driven Stronger candidates, and even though he had far too few touches (in this humble writer's opinion), he still scored 16 fantasy points for his owners. Looking ahead to Week 15, whether the players below are hoping to bounce-back, face a great matchup or want to silence critics, each should have a little extra something to propel them to the tops of the fantasy ranks.
NFL, NFLPA: No violations of concussion protocol with Dolphins QB Tua Tagovailoa in Week 16 game vs. Packers
The NFL and NFL Players Association announced in a joint statement on Saturday that their review into the application of concussion protocols involving Dolphins quarterback Tua Tagovailoa last week established "that symptoms of a concussion were neither exhibited nor reported until the following day" and no violations of the concussion protocol were found.
New year, new team? Derek Carr, Zach Wilson among seven NFL players who could use a fresh start in 2023
New year ... new team? As we head into 2023, Bucky Brooks spotlights seven players across the NFL who could use a fresh start with a different organization, including a pair of high-profile quarterbacks.
