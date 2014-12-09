Driven Stronger: Demaryius Thomas to rebound

Published: Dec 09, 2014 at 11:16 AM

Last week we pegged Matt Forte as one of our Driven Stronger candidates, and even though he had far too few touches (in this humble writer's opinion), he still scored 16 fantasy points for his owners. Looking ahead to Week 15, whether the players below are hoping to bounce-back, face a great matchup or want to silence critics, each should have a little extra something to propel them to the tops of the fantasy ranks.

-- Alex Gelhar is a fantasy and features writer at NFL.com. Follow him on Twitter @AlexGelhar.

This article has been reproduced in a new format and may be missing content or contain faulty links. Please use the Contact Us link in our site footer to report an issue.

