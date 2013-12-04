Driven Stronger: Davis anxious for Seahawks rematch

Published: Dec 04, 2013 at 07:19 AM

Well, that was kind of disappointing. Akbar Gbajabiamila did us a favor by knocking off Adam Rank's El Presidente team, so the door was wide open for America's Team to claim the No. 1 seed. All we had to do was just beat Marcas Grant's Championship Fring squad, who didn't have much to play for.

What happened?

Sigh.

Josh Gordon played out of his mind again, Marshawn Lynch didn't participate in Seattle's scoring spree, and Harry Douglas had a key touchdown reception reversed after review. Those are three big reasons Marcas' side pulled off the unexpected upset, which kept us from claiming that top seed. My sinister side wants to retaliate by pouring tobasco sauce into his coffee one morning at the office when he isn't looking. But the more I think about it, I'm not complaining one bit. Every single time you watch NFL Fantasy LIVE from now on, you'll see faces like Matt "Money" Smith, Jason Smith, Michael Fabiano ... and you'll think to yourselves "I was part of a team that beat those guys!" And you were. Sure, America's Team might not go on to win the championship in this league. However, it's much more difficult to beat your league mates over the course of a regular season. Anyone can get hot for a few weeks and win a few playoff rounds. Form is temporary, but class is permanent.

So, we've got a week off as the No. 2 seed. What should you do this week? You can scoreboard watch Jason Smith and Matt "Money" Smith's wildcard round game, because we get the winner in the semifinals. Oh, and next week, I'm going to need your help in a big way for that showdown once we know who we're playing. Not just for making lineup calls, but I'm also going to give you a chance to make an appearance on NFL Fantasy Live on behalf of America's Team. It's gonna be a lot of fun, so stay tuned for details.

Now, which guys will be giving their all come Week 14?

John Juhasz is a fantasy editor at NFL.com. Follow him on Twitter: @JohnJuhasz

This article has been reproduced in a new format and may be missing content or contain faulty links. Please use the Contact Us link in our site footer to report an issue.

