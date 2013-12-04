Driven Stronger: Davis anxious for Seahawks rematch

Josh Gordon played out of his mind again, Marshawn Lynch didn't participate in Seattle's scoring spree, and Harry Douglas had a key touchdown reception reversed after review. Those are three big reasons Marcas' side pulled off the unexpected upset, which kept us from claiming that top seed. My sinister side wants to retaliate by pouring tobasco sauce into his coffee one morning at the office when he isn't looking. But the more I think about it, I'm not complaining one bit. Every single time you watch NFL Fantasy LIVE from now on, you'll see faces like Matt "Money" Smith, Jason Smith, Michael Fabiano ... and you'll think to yourselves "I was part of a team that beat those guys!" And you were. Sure, America's Team might not go on to win the championship in this league. However, it's much more difficult to beat your league mates over the course of a regular season. Anyone can get hot for a few weeks and win a few playoff rounds. Form is temporary, but class is permanent.