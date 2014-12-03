Last week Jordy Nelson and Calvin Johnson were among our Driven Stronger candidates, and they scored three touchdowns between them. Johnson had the bigger overall day, but Nelson had to battle with Darrelle Revis for much of his game and still managed to perform. Looking ahead to Week 14, whether the players below are hoping to bounce-back, face a great matchup or want to silence critics, each should have a little extra something to propel them to the tops of the fantasy ranks.
Driven Stronger: Cobb, Bryant in line for big games
Published: Dec 03, 2014 at 05:28 AM
