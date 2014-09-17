Drew Stanton on track to start for Cardinals vs. 49ers

After missing last week's game with a nerve injury in his throwing shoulder, Carson Palmer opened this week by acknowledging there is no timetable for his return.
Arizona Cardinals coach Bruce Arians revealed Wednesday that backup Drew Stanton is on track to start versus the San Francisco 49erson Sunday.
"It hasn't changed today," Arians said, via the San Jose Mercury News. "We'll be status quo with Drew as the starter, Logan (Thomas) as the backup and we'll still be waiting on Carson."
Palmer remains hopeful of playing, even if progress remains slow.
"I wish I had a concrete answer or somebody knew exactly what to do to wake it up, but that's not known," Palmer said Wednesday, via the team's official website. "It's just time. The only answer is time, and I'm hoping it doesn't take any more time."
Appearing on SiriusXM NFL Radio on Tuesday, Arians conceded that Palmer's return "could be a day, could be a month."
If the nerve doesn't start firing in the next day or two, it will be Stanton under center against Jim Harbaugh's squad.
The latest "Around The NFL Podcast" recaps every Sunday game from an upset-heavy Week 2 in the NFL, and considers what RGIII's injury could mean for the Redskins.