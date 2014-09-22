Drew Stanton must remain Cardinals' QB over Carson Palmer

The quarterback has been craving this opportunity. Stanton giggled while recounting some great stories with me last week. When he was with the Detroit Lions in 2008, one year after the team had drafted him 43rd overall out of Michigan State, Stanton said offensive coordinator Jim Colletto told him that he wouldn't put him in because he didn't want Stanton to embarrass himself. That was the 0-16 season when Dan Orlovsky ran out of the back of the end zone. Four years later, he signed with the New York Jets to back up (and compete with) Mark Sanchez. Five days later, Gang Green traded for Tim Tebow. Two days after that, New York traded Stanton to Indy.