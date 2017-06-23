Drew Stanton criticizes NFL's QB development system

Around the NFL

Drew Stanton thinks the NFL is going backward in its development of quarterbacks.

The career backup has been inactive, cut, promised a chance to compete, scrubbed from the roster and forced to watch many starting quarterbacks in his 11 seasons. Stanton, a second-round pick in 2007, doesn't view the current trend of developing as a solution to the quarterback problem in the NFL. The 33-year-old specifically believes the current inactive rule hurts the development of young players.

"It's so hard to develop as a quarterback in this league nowadays," Stanton said, via ESPN's Josh Weinfuss. "The NFL is, unfortunately, heading into a bad trend. When I first got in the league, you could be an inactive third on game day like I was when I was younger. That transitions into now, they're trying to save spots and get guys to the practice squad."

As we noted last offseason, the NFL has a deep-seated quarterback development problem. Here are the current starting quarterbacks not drafted in the first or top of the second round (top 40 picks):

Russell Wilson: 3rd round
Mike Glennon: 3rd round
Josh McCown: 3rd round
Browns QB of the week: Cody Kessler, 3rd round; Brock Osweiler, 3rd; DeShone Kizer, 2nd
Dak Prescott: 4th round
Kirk Cousins: 4th round
Tom Savage: 4th round
Tom Brady: 6th round
Tyrod Taylor: 6th round
Trevor Siemian: 7th round
Brian Hoyer: undrafted

That's 11 jobs. Three of those QBs (Glennon, Savage and Siemian) are holding the fort for first-round picks to take over at some point. Just three of the above signal-callers are obvious long-term solutions (Wilson, Prescott, Cousins). Then there is the GOAT (Brady), who could play one more year or 12 more years and surprise no one.

Clearly the NFL has a problem developing quarterbacks. Most signal-callers drafted deeper in the draft are rarely given a chance to even compete for a starting gig before their team gives up on them drafts one in the first-round.

Stanton -- who as Ty Schalter of The Lions Wire pointed out shockingly ends up the best quarterback in his draft class, despite 13 career starts -- is again battling for a backup gig in Arizona. The veteran is fighting for a job with former first-round bust Blaine Gabbert, and undrafted rookie Trevor Knight likely headed for a possible practice squad spot.

"It's musical chairs, for sure," Stanton said.

In the quarterback game of musical chairs, it helps immensely to have "first-round pick" attached to your name.

