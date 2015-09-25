Around the NFL

Drew Brees will not play for Saints vs. Panthers

Published: Sep 25, 2015 at 07:09 AM

The New Orleans Saints won't have Drew Brees on the field in Week 3.

Saints coach Sean Payton announced Friday that Brees will not play Sunday against the Carolina Panthers. Brees is dealing with a rotator cuff injury sustained in last week's loss to the Tampa Bay Buccaneers.

"Drew Brees will be out for this game," Payton said. "He'll travel, and I think just where he's at in the rehab and his strength, that he felt, and we all felt like it would be too early for him to play this weekend.

"I would say next week we'll continue the process, and without trying to make an estimation about his return, we felt like he made progress throughout the week, and yet he's not where he needs to be or where we feel comfortable with the strength that he needs. But he did get better each day and we'll just see where he's at next week."

Luke McCown will start against the Panthers, with Garrett Grayson serving as the backup. McCown will make his first start since the 2011 season.

NFL Media Insider Ian Rapoport first reported that Brees suffered a rotator cuff injury that could keep him out multiple weeks. Brees has remained optimistic, telling reporters he was "pretty confident" he'd be on the field against the Panthers. Payton said "the velocity wasn't there" when Brees threw this week.

This will be the first game Brees misses due to injury since he signed with the Saints in 2006. The Saints are attempting to avoid an 0-3 start, a task made all the more difficult by the absence of their franchise star.

This article has been reproduced in a new format and may be missing content or contain faulty links. Please use the Contact Us link in our site footer to report an issue.

Related Content

news

Saints rookie QB Ian Book aims to seize 'unbelievable opportunity' vs. Dolphins

Saints rookie QB Ian Book aims to make the most of his first NFL start on Monday night after Taysom Hill and Trevor Siemian were placed on the reserve/COVID list earlier this week.
news

Browns activate QBs Baker Mayfield, Case Keenum, WR Jarvis Landry from reserve/COVID-19 list

Cleveland has its quarterbacks back. The Browns activated signal-callers ﻿Baker Mayfield﻿ and ﻿Case Keenum﻿ and starting receiver ﻿Jarvis Landry﻿ from the reserve/COVID-19 list, just over 24 hours ahead of their Saturday showdown with the Packers.
news

Ravens QB Tyler Huntley (illness) questionable to play vs. Bengals after missing Friday's practice

An non-COVID illness could potentially sideline Baltimore's No. 2 with Lamar Jackson (ankle) still unable to get back on the field.
news

Bears to start QB Nick Foles vs. Seahawks; Justin Fields (ankle) questionable to play

An ankle injury to Justin Fields has forced the Bears to turn back to ﻿Nick Foles for Week 16.
news

Colts place guard Quenton Nelson on reserve/COVID-19 list ahead of Cardinals game

The Colts may have to try to extend their recent hot streak without another key lineman. Indianapolis placed ﻿Quenton Nelson﻿ on the reserve/COVID-19 list, the team announced Friday.
news

Saints coach Sean Payton clears COVID-19 protocols, returns to team ahead of Dolphins game

Sean Payton and his whistle are united again. The Saints coach tested out of the NFL's COVID-19 protocols Friday, allowing him to return to the team. He'll be joined by former Jaguars QB Blake Bortles, who is signing in New Orleans.
news

Buccaneers rule out WR Mike Evans (hamstring) vs. Panthers 

The Tampa Bay Buccaneers will be without another star receiver Sunday against the Carolina Panthers.
news

NFL injury updates, latest league news from Friday, Dec. 24

The Bills will be without WR Gabriel Davis for Week 16. Plus, other news from around the NFL.
news

Justin Tucker fully supports Ravens' decisions to go for two points over PATs in recent one-point losses

Two of the Ravens' last three games ended in defeat following failed two-point conversion attempts. Kicker Justin Tucker, who many peg as "The GOAT" at his position, recently expressed his support for the team's decision to not go for game-tying PATs.
news

Zach Wilson not focused on Trevor Lawrence ahead of Jags-Jets: 'I don't look at it as me against Trevor'

No. 1 overall pick Trevor Lawrence and the Jaguars take on No. 2 overall pick Zach Wilson and the Jets on Sunday at MetLife Stadium. But Wilson isn't viewing the game as him versus Lawrence to prove who is better.
news

Amari Cooper frustrated with Cowboys' offensive struggles, hopes to see more targets

Cowboys WR Amari Cooper﻿ was asked Thursday if he's frustrated by the offense's struggles, particularly when he's not getting the ball. "I got to be honest," he said, "it actually does."
news

George Kittle on Niners' loss to Titans: 'Our best players didn't play our best game'

The 49ers got off to a hot start Thursday night against Tennessee, moving the ball up and down the field and holding the Titans to just 55 first-half yards. But the Niners collapsed in the final two quarters, watching a 10-0 lead turn into a 20-17 defeat.
Gamepass_vert_web_r

See all the Action

Replay every game all season.

SIGN UP NOW