Drew Brees vs. Packers' defense highlights key Week 4 battles

The Patriots are coming off a disappointing loss to the Baltimore Ravens. One thing that stood out after studying that game tape was the ineffectiveness of the New England pass rush. Outside of rookie Chandler Jones, the Patriots haven't been able to generate any consistent pressure with their defensive front. After recording 40 sacks in 2011, the Patriots have only tallied three sacks thus far in 2012. While they have struggled to get after the quarterback, they have done an excellent job against the run, allowing only 81 yards per game. This will be a very intriguing matchup to watch unfold on Sunday afternoon.