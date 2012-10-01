Drew Brees valiant in defeat at legendary Lambeau

The unbeaten Falcons were in the most dire of situations with a minute remaining against the Carolina Panthers. Down 28-27, the Falcons were pinned at their own 1-yard line and needing a field goal to pull off a win. Enter White, who was already having a big day, but capped the performance with the play of the game. Matt Ryan heaved a long bomb from deep inside his own end zone to White, who outmaneuvered two Panthers defenders to come up with a 59-yard catch. The Falcons worked their way into position so that Matt Bryant could win it with a 40-yard field goal in the 30-28 triumph. White finished the day with eight catches, 169 yards and two touchdowns.