Drew Brees-to-Josh Hill among 10 rising pitch-and-catch combos

The offseason arrivals of Andre Johnson and Phillip Dorsett have dominated the headlines, but it is the continued emergence of Moncrief as an explosive playmaker that's poised to make the Colts' offense one of the most difficult units to defend in football. The 6-foot-2, 221-pounder is an electric athlete with exceptional speed (having posted a 4.40 40-yard dash at the 2014 combine) and leaping ability (he recorded a 39.5-inch vertical jump and 132-inch broad jump), and he is quickly developing into a polished vertical route runner on the perimeter. Moncrief uses a variety of clever stutter-steps and hesitation moves at the top of his routes to lull defenders to sleep, allowing Luck to target him on deep balls when opponents roll coverage in T.Y. Hilton's direction. With the Colts suddenly trotting out a star-studded lineup featuring dynamic playmakers all over the field, Moncrief's ability to win against one-on-one coverage could make him a highly productive WR3.