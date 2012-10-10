Drew Brees this morning; Steelers-Titans tonight

Published: Oct 10, 2012 at 07:27 PM

» Drew Brees is an awfully busy man these days, trying to hold the New Orleans Saints together through unprecedented coaching upheaval while breaking some of the most hallowed NFL passing records in the books. Brees takes a break from the Saints' bye week to speak with "NFL AM" this morning. Hear from the former Super Bowl MVP, and get a head start on all the day's football news, beginning at 6 a.m. ET on NFL Network.

Here's what else is on tap Thursday:

» Don't miss tonight's bruising AFC clash in Nashville as Ben Roethlisberger and the Pittsburgh Steelers visit Chris Johnson and the Tennessee Titans on NFL Network. Coverage starts with "Thursday Night Kickoff" at 6 p.m. ET, with kickoff at 8:20 p.m.

Jeremiah: To protect and sack

In today's NFL, Daniel Jeremiah says there's one stat that really defines success (or lack thereof): sack differential. More ...

» Albert Breer looks at the Minnesota Vikings' dynamic playmaker Percy Harvin.

» Speaking of Harvin, find out if he makes an appearance on Gregg Rosenthal's list the leading MVP contenders after Week 5.

» Elliot Harrison picks winners for all the Week 6 games.

» Bucky Brooks uses All-22 Coaches Film to analyze the emergence of the New England Patriots running game.

» Adam Schein examines the fishbowl struggles of New York Jets quarterback Mark Sanchez.

» Attention, fantasy players: Two statistical changes from Week 5's games could have an effect on you.

» Happy birthday to Baltimore Ravens linebacker Terrell Suggs, who turns 28 on Thursday.

» It's not too late to start a fantasy football team on NFL.com.

