Drew Brees tells David Letterman fans weary of 'bounty' case

Published: Jun 28, 2012 at 10:04 PM
Eagles rookie WR DeVonta Smith will miss 2-3 weeks with MCL sprain
DeVonta Smith, the Eagles' prized rookie receiver, will miss 2-3 weeks of training camp with a MCL sprain. If Smith indeed misses more than a week, he'll likely be out for the club's preseason opener against the Steelers on Aug. 12.