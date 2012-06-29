Drew Brees tells David Letterman fans weary of 'bounty' case

[Empty Body]
Published: Jun 28, 2012 at 08:27 PM
news
Deshaun Watson not at Texans' first padded practice as QB deals with lingering minor injury
The Texans' first padded practice of training camp kicked off without Deshaun Watson. NFL Network Insider Ian Rapoport reported Tuesday that Watson is dealing with what is described as a "lingering minor injury."
news
Pro Football Hall of Fame primed for supersized enshrinement weekend
With the Pro Football Hall of Fame set to host its biggest enshrinement weekend ever, Nick Shook catches up with president and CEO David Baker for insight into what's in store for the ceremonies honoring the classes of 2020 and 2021.