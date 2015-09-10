Drew Brees, Sean Payton will keep Saints' offense rolling along

Payton's adaptability, in particular, is one of the reasons why the Saints should rebound from a disappointing 2014 with a strong 2015, despite the notion Brees is a descending player at this stage of his career. Granted, the 36-year-old passer is coming off a "down" year by his lofty standards (Brees took 29 sacks in 2014, the second most in his career, and committed 20 turnovers), but he remains one of the most accurate passers in football. Thus, it still makes sense for Payton to put the ball in his hands and trust him to distribute it to the team's playmakers on the perimeter. This has always been the plan with the Saints, but Payton might utilize more quick-rhythm throws and efficient play-action passes to help the veteran connect the dots at a rate that allows him to complete 70 percent of his passes.