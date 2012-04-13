Drew Brees says Joe Vitt the 'obvious choice' to take over Saints

"The biggest part is really (from) now all the way through training camp because that's how you're going to set the tone with our goals and how we're going to practice," Jenkins said. "Once the season starts, we'll be able to carry ourselves for a little while. ... We do a great job already with self-governing and guys stepping up and taking their leadership roles. The biggest piece is going to be Drew. There's going to be a lot on his shoulders, and the other leaders on the team because the players have to take a lot of responsibility and burden on themselves."