Around the NFL

Drew Brees (rotator cuff) likely to miss games

Published: Sep 21, 2015 at 09:37 AM
Headshot_Author_Gregg_Rosenthal_2019_png
Gregg Rosenthal

Around The NFL Podcast Co-Host

The depressing start to the New Orleans Saints season just got a lot worse.

NFL Media Insider Ian Rapoport reported that the Saints believe quarterback Drew Brees has an injury to his rotator cuff, causing him weakness, pain and discomfort, that likely will cause him to miss games, according to sources with knowledge of the injury. Brees could potentially miss several games, underwent an MRI on Monday and is scheduled to undergo more tests to determine the injury on Tuesday and Wednesday, according to Rapoport.

Rapoport added that his tests will be sent to Dr. James Andrews for a second opinion. The belief is there isn't much structural damage, but they are waiting until Andrews to make a final call.

The news explains why some of Brees' deep throws in a 26-19 loss to the Tampa Bay Buccaneers on Sunday looked so poor. Brees took a hit to the shoulder in the second quarter, and didn't have the same arm strength for the rest of the game. He had no juice on his vertical throws.

This is undeniably a dark moment for this Saints franchise. The team's home loss to the Buccaneers was humbling, but not a fluke. Tampa looked like the tougher team up front on both sides of the ball. Their upcoming game in Carolina was shaping up as a huge early season moment for New Orleans. The Saints are staring at an 0-3 record unless backup quarterback Luke McCown can somehow improve a sputtering offense. Third round pick Garrett Grayson is not expected to be ready to play anytime soon, Rapoport reported on NFL Network.

Brees, often a beacon of positivity even when the Saints struggle, was unusually downcast after the game.

"It was if an impostor drone had been sent to the podium as Brees' proxy," longtime New Orleans Picayune writer Jeff Duncan wrote about Brees.

Saints coach Sean Payton told reporters Monday that it was too "early" to tell whether the team might consider sitting Brees down to let him heal.

Brees, Payton and the city of New Orleans have to be feeling sick. They have an offensive line that can't open holes in the running game, and got Brees hit often against a lackluster Tampa pass rush. The Saints' secondary is wildly banged up, and the team doesn't have a natural pass rusher.

The Saints are an organization centered around an offense orchestrated by Brees. They were counting on Brees to carry the team while the talent-poor defense rounded into shape.

Brees has not missed a game to injury since signing with the Saints before the 2006 season. He was coming off shoulder surgery then. Now 36, it's worth wondering how this potential shoulder injury will affect Brees moving forward.

This article has been reproduced in a new format and may be missing content or contain faulty links. Please use the Contact Us link in our site footer to report an issue.

Related Content

news

Rams WR Cooper Kupp leaves practice with apparent injury; HC Sean McVay has no update on status

Los Angeles Rams wide receiver Cooper Kupp left practice Tuesday with an apparent injury, head coach Sean McVay told local reporters. Kupp appeared to pull up during a route, according to McVay, who did not provide specifics on the injury.

news

Patriots HC Bill Belichick on whether Mac Jones is QB1: 'Everybody is out here competing'

Asked specifically if there was an open competition between Mac Jones and Bailey Zappe for QB1, Bill Belichick said every player on the team is competing.

news

Saints WR Michael Thomas 'fine-tuning everything' as he moves closer to 100 percent 'every day'

Saints wide receiver Michael Thomas is participating in training camp practices with confidence after passing his physical, and moving toward being 100 percent every day as he looks to return to All-Pro form after a season-ending foot injury.

news

Top 100 Players of 2023, Nos. 40-31: Saquon Barkley, Christian McCaffrey return to ranking

It's that time of year again, when NFL players cast their votes to identify the best in the league heading into the 2023 NFL season. Which players joined Saquon Barkley and Christian McCaffrey from Nos. 40-31?

news

Raiders HC Josh McDaniels on Josh Jacobs holdout: 'We're going to look forward to getting him back and integrated into the group'

With the preseason's first game set to kick off Thursday, running back Josh Jacobs and the Raiders remain in a Las Vegas standoff, with McDaniels seemingly waiting with welcoming arms wide open whenever his bell cow back returns.

news

Broncos HC Sean Payton attempts to find silver lining in losses of Tim Patrick, KJ Hamler at wide receiver

Sean Payton and the Broncos are dealing with the losses of two wide receivers in one day after Tim Patrick was lost for the season and KJ Hamler was waived/injured on Monday.

news

Jets QB Aaron Rodgers explains decision to take pay cut: 'It was the right thing to do'

New York Jets quarterback Aaron Rodgers spoke on his significant pay cut on Tuesday, telling reporters that "it was the right thing to do" and a win-win situation for all involved.

news

Jets OC Nathaniel Hackett: Sean Payton violated coaches' code with comments

Jets OC Nathaniel Hackett told reporters that he felt Sean Payton violated the coaches' code with his comments on the 2022 Broncos last week.

news

'Inside Training Camp Live' Buzz: Steelers' Joey Porter Jr. aiming to live up to his billing; Method Man visits Jets

The 2023 regular season is just around the corner, and NFL Network has you covered with wall-to-wall training camp coverage each day starting at 10 a.m. ET.

news

Arthur Blank expects Falcons to be 'even more competitive,' sees Desmond Ridder as QB of future

Bijan Robinson is going viral with his route running, Desmond Ridder is preparing to take over as the team's starting quarterback, and owner Arthur Blank couldn't be more optimistic about where the Falcons are headed.

news

NFL news roundup: Latest league updates from Tuesday, Aug. 1

NFL.com keeps you up to date with all of the latest league news from around the NFL. Visit NFL.com's transaction hub for a daily breakdown.

news

Melvin Gordon eager to prove he's 'still got it' with Ravens: 'I'm not ready to give my dream up right now'

Melvin Gordon is out to prove that he still belongs in the NFL. The two-time Pro Bowler inked a one-year contract in Baltimore ahead of training camp and has a preseason opportunity to show out.

Single game tickets available now!

You won't want to miss a moment of the 2023 season!

BUY NOW
NFL+ has you covered!

With NFL+, stay connected throughout the rest of the NFL offseason with special content from Training Camp, Hall of Fame, and more!

Learn More