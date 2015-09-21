Drew Brees (rotator cuff) likely to miss games

This is undeniably a dark moment for this Saints franchise. The team's home loss to the Buccaneers was humbling, but not a fluke. Tampa looked like the tougher team up front on both sides of the ball. Their upcoming game in Carolina was shaping up as a huge early season moment for New Orleans. The Saints are staring at an 0-3 record unless backup quarterback Luke McCown can somehow improve a sputtering offense. Third round pick Garrett Grayson is not expected to be ready to play anytime soon, Rapoport reported on NFL Network.