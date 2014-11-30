Around the NFL

Drew Brees rides Saints to win over listless Steelers

Published: Nov 30, 2014 at 08:49 AM

The New Orleans Saints remain tied atop of the NFC South after an impressive 35-32 road victory over the Pittsburgh Steelers. Our takeaways:

  1. Give it up for the Saints, who peeled themselves off the turf after dropping three straight games at the Superdome. Drew Breesdelivered a vintage performance, throwing five touchdowns without an interception. Each of his scoring strikes went to a different receiver. The Saints did whatever they wanted against a lethargic Steelers defense.
  1. Brees tossed five touchdowns, but none to Jimmy Graham. In fact, Graham didn't even have a catch. The Saints' receiving star was Kenny Stills, who had five receptions for 162 yards and a touchdown.
  1. The Steelers proved again why they never deserved our trust this season. Pittsburgh came out flat from the very beginning, taking the home crowd out of the game. The final score was a total mirage thanks to 16 late points in garbage time. Fantasy owners won't complain, but Ben Roethlisberger might have delivered the most deceiving statistical game in NFL history.
  1. Saints running back Mark Ingram bounced back from a quiet couple of weeks with a 122-yard performance. When Brees and Ingram are both humming, this offense is very tough to stop. Just a friendly reminder for those who think it's impossible for the Saints to make noise in January.
  1. Roethlisberger struggled with accuracy in this game, repeatedly missing high. You wonder if it had something to do with Curtis Loftonhammering his right wrist during a follow-through in the first half. The notoriously tough Roethlisberger was hurting enough to hand the ball off with his left hand on the next two plays.

The "Around The NFL Podcast" is available for download on iTunes! Click here to listen and subscribe.

This article has been reproduced in a new format and may be missing content or contain faulty links. Please use the Contact Us link in our site footer to report an issue.

Related Content

news

NFL news roundup: Latest league updates from Thursday, Dec. 8

NFL.com keeps you up to date with all of the latest league news from around the NFL. Visit NFL.com's transaction hub for a daily breakdown.

news

Desmond Ridder to take over as Falcons' starting quarterback; Atlanta to bench Marcus Mariota

The Atlanta Falcons will be turning to rookie quarterback Desmond Ridder as their new starter, NFL Network Insider Ian Rapoport reported Thursday. Ridder will be replacing Marcus Mariota, who had a 5-8 record as the starter this season.

news

With Odell Beckham Jr. still available, Eagles aren't looking to upgrade at receiver

As the NFL world continues to wait with occasional glances toward Odell Beckham Jr., Philadelphia doesn't appear as interested in the receiver as some of its rivals.

news

Ravens hoping to end four-game losing streak against rising Steelers

The Ravens are sitting in a decent spot entering Week 14, but they know their next task won't be an easy one. Baltimore meet the Steelers this weekend, a team they haven't defeated in over two years.

news

Lions QB Jared Goff: 'I feel like I am playing the best football of my career right now'

Coming off a 40-14 win over the Jacksonville Jaguars in which he threw for 340 yards, two touchdowns and no interceptions for a career-best fourth game in a row, Jared Goff has been a catalyst for the Detroit Lions' run of success and believes it's because he's playing as well as he ever has in his seven-season career.

news

Rams QB Baker Mayfield expected to be active, has real chance to play Thursday vs. Raiders

Los Angeles Rams quarterback Baker Mayfield is expected to be active tonight against the Las Vegas Raiders and has a real chance to play, NFL Network Insider Tom Pelissero reported.

news

Sean McVay: Rams 'working through' Baker Mayfield's status for 'Thursday Night Football' vs. Raiders

Could Baker Mayfield see action Thursday night against the Raiders? Rams head coach Sean McVay told reporters that they're "working through" their new quarterback's status for the game.

news

Kyle Shanahan downplays chances of Jimmy Garoppolo returning for 49ers this season: 'Not real optimistic about it'

Jimmy Garoppolo's foot injury, which will not require surgery, could still prevent him from returning at any point in 2022, coach Kyle Shanahan said Wednesday, adding he was 'Not real optimistic about it.'

news

Notre Dame TE Michael Mayer announces he intends to enter 2023 NFL Draft

Notre Dame tight end Michael Mayer, one of the top prospects in college football, announced on Wednesday that he intends to enter the 2023 NFL Draft.

news

Odell Beckham Jr. visit with Cowboys ends with no offer due to concerns over availability in 2022

The Cowboys originally looked to be very interested in acquiring Odell Beckham Jr. for the remainder of the season, but NFL Network's Jane Slater reported that they did not extend an offer to Beckham at the conclusion of his visit this week.

news

Bills pass rusher Von Miller out for season after undergoing surgery to repair ACL tear

Bills defensive end Von Miller is now out for the season after having surgery to repair his ACL, head coach Sean McDermott announced Wednesday.

news

Texans HC Lovie Smith announces Davis Mills will return as starting QB vs. Cowboys in Week 14

After quarterback Kyle Allen made two starts for the Houston Texans, signal-caller Davis Mills will start against the Dallas Cowboys in Week 14.

Single game tickets available now!

You won't want to miss a moment of the 2022 season!

BUY NOW
NFL+ is here!

NFL+ gives you the freedom to watch LIVE out-of-market preseason games, LIVE local and primetime regular season and postseason games on your phone or tablet, the best NFL programming on-demand, and MORE!

MORE