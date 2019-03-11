Drew Brees, Reggie White head all-time All-Free Agent Team

Another of the forgotten players of the 1990s, Nickerson was an absolute stud. Guys who played with or against the rangy middle 'backer will tell you how important he was to those Tony Dungy defenses in Tampa. Nickerson established himself with the Steelers in the late 1980s and early '90s, then signed with the Bucs as part of the first free agent class in 1993. White was the best-known member of that group, but Nickerson joined him as a first-team All-Pro that year. He made five Pro Bowls in seven years with Tampa Bay, including another All-Pro nod in 1997 when the Bucs returned to the playoffs for the first time since 1982. While Warren Sapp, Derrick Brooks and John Lynch get all the credit for those Dungy "Tampa 2" defenses, Nickerson was as good as any of 'em. One more note on truly one of NFL history's most underrated players: Nickerson made 214 tackles his first year with the Bucs. Talk about bang for your buck.