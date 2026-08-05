Drew Brees' prolific Hall of Fame career was triumph of intangibles over measurables

NEW ORLEANS -- The Drew Brees of three decades ago was disinclined to indulge fantasies of becoming a pro football star, believing instead that baseball was the sport he'd play in college.

“Look, I was 6-foot, 170 pounds,” the New Orleans Saints’ career passing leader said in an interview with The Associated Press, recalling his days at Westlake High School in Austin, Texas. “I wasn’t really the prototype of anything in football.”

Although he'd grown up on gridirons as the grandson of an admired Texas high school football coach and won a state championship as Westlake's quarterback, Brees wasn't heavily recruited by prominent college football programs in his home state.

This weekend, the 47-year-old Brees enters the Pro Football Hall of Fame in Canton, Ohio, where his bronze bust will effectively become Exhibit A for the triumph of intangibles over measurables.

Whatever Brees lacked in physical stature, he made up for with discipline, intellect, perseverance, instincts and leadership during a 20-year NFL career highlighted by the second-most yards (80,358) and touchdowns (571) passing in league history -- not to mention New Orleans' only Super Bowl title in the Saints' six decades of existence.

Sean Payton, who coached Brees in New Orleans and now is with Denver, marveled at Brees' ability to process information quickly, make adjustments at the line of scrimmage and execute.

“He was like A.I.," said Payton, whom Brees selected as his presenter in Canton. “That ability to process fast -- like, elite fast -- is a really rare gift. He could just multitask comfortably.”