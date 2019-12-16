Around the NFL

Drew Brees passes Peyton for most career TD passes

Published: Dec 16, 2019 at 01:11 PM
Headshot_Author_JEREMY-BERGMAN_1400x1000
Jeremy Bergman

Digital Content Editor

If it's Monday night in the Superdome, Drew Brees is making history.

The New Orleans Saints quarterback moved up in the record books yet again on Monday evening, passing Peyton Manning for most career touchdown passes (541) in NFL history with four scores in a 34-7 win over the Indianapolis Colts, Manning's former team.

The quarterback's first TD pass of the evening, a 15-yard toss to Michael Thomas (who else?), came on New Orleans' second drive of the game with 12:43 left in the second quarter. Brees' second -- a 21-yard strike to Tre'Quan Smith -- came six minutes later, tying him with Manning.

Brees' record-breaker came on a five-yard pass to backup tight end Josh Hill on New Orleans' first drive of the third quarter. Brees said after the game that Hill was a "fitting" recipient, as he has been New Orleans' "unsung hero" since joining the club as a UDFA in 2013.

The score, which extended the Saints' lead over Indianapolis to 27-0, was met with a brief celebration on the field, in the stands and in the Brees family box. The 40-year-old quarterback was embraced by all of his offensive teammates and then ran to the sidelines with the historic pigskin and hugged coach Sean Payton, with whom Brees has spent all 14 of his seasons in New Orleans.

"I wouldn't be here without Sean," Brees said after the game.

Brees wasn't done yet though. The Saints QB threw his fourth TD of the night and the 541st of his career to Taysom Hill on a 28-yard toss late in the third quarter.

To add to his historic evening, Brees finished 29-of-30 (96.7 completion pct.) for 307 yards, breaking the single-game completion percentage mark set by Philip Rivers, his Chargers successor, last season. Brees completed his final 22 passes on Monday night, but still wasn't pleased by the one he missed -- a second-quarter attempt in the direction of Latavius Murray, three plays after which Brees threw his first score.

"It was efficient, with the exception of the one pass," Brees said of his night. "Listen, I go out there with the expectation that the ball shouldn't touch the ground, unless I'm throwing it away or occasionally they're going to make a play, you know? You have that expectation. You work for that. You expect that."

Brees' efficient showing Monday night increased his completion percentage on the season to 75.8. If the season ended today, Brees would break that record, too, held by, well, Brees from 2018 (74.4).

This is the second straight season that Brees has climbed to the top of the record books on "Monday Night Football." Brees passed Manning for most career passing yards (71,940) against the Redskins on "MNF" in Week 5 in 2018.

"It was special, everything about the night," Brees told reporters. "I don't know how they pick them, right? 'Monday Night Football,' we're playing the Colts, the team we won the Super Bowl against 10 years ago, so the whole Super Bowl XLIV is back for the 10th anniversary and obviously national television, big game. And now that record in the balance as well.

"Just kind of makes you shake your head, like are you kidding me? I'm not sure how we got here. It just kind of makes your whole life and career flash before your eyes because I never thought I would've had the chance to be a part of something like this."

In addition to usurping Manning, Brees also passed New England Patriots quarterback Tom Brady (538) on the list in the process.

Entering Monday night, Brees had 537 career TD passes, 76,577 career passing yards and an NFL-best 67.5 career completion percentage. He leaves atop the career charts in each of those statistics, though perhaps not for long if Brady can muster a late-season surge.

But on a night full of individual milestones, the most important stat for Brees and his team was the one in the win column. With the victory, New Orleans bounced back from last week's shootout loss, moved to 11-3 and inched closer to a potential first-round bye in the NFC.

"Look, honestly, the win means a lot," Payton told reporters. "There's going to be a day some day where we all just ride off into the sunset but it's not now."

With his teammates from the 2009 Super Bowl run in the building Monday night, Brees adopted a similar mindset as his coach after the momentous victory: that not of a record-holder but of a champion.

Said Brees, "I'd trade (the records) for another one of those and that experience with this team, this group of guys." 

This article has been reproduced in a new format and may be missing content or contain faulty links. Please use the Contact Us link in our site footer to report an issue.

Related Content

news

Buccaneers RB Leonard Fournette not activated from IR, unavailable vs. Eagles

The Buccaneers will begin their playoff push without another one of their primary weapons. RB ﻿Leonard Fournette﻿ was not activated from injured reserve by Saturday's deadline, making him unavailable for Sunday's wild-card game versus the Eagles.
news

Super Wild Card Weekend Saturday inactives: Raiders-Bengals

The official inactives for Saturday's Super Wild Card Weekend playoff games between the Raiders and Bengals and the Patriots and Bills.
news

Steelers WR JuJu Smith-Schuster activated off IR, expected to play vs. Chiefs

Steelers wideout ﻿JuJu Smith-Schuster﻿ will be activated off injured reserve and is expected to play against the host Chiefs in Sunday's Super Wild Card Weekend showdown, Ian Rapoport reports.
news

Cardinals HC Kliff Kingsbury: Decision on J.J. Watt playing vs. Rams to 'come down to the wire'

Cardinals DE J.J. Watt (shoulder) has a chance to make his return just in time for Super Wild Card Weekend, but coach Kliff Kingsbury said that decision will be last minute.
news

NFL injury updates, latest league news from Saturday, Jan. 15

The latest NFL roster and injury news from Saturday.
news

Texans complete interview with Brian Flores one day after dismissing head coach David Culley

Less than one day after dismissing David Culley, the Houston Texans have officially begun their search for a new leader. The candidate? Former Dolphins head coach Brian Flores.
news

Chiefs RB Clyde Edwards-Helaire (shoulder) ruled out for Sunday vs. Steelers

Chiefs second-year running back ﻿Clyde Edwards-Helaire﻿ is out for Sunday's Super Wild Card Weekend game against the Pittsburgh Steelers due to a shoulder injury, Andy Reid announced Friday.
news

NFL injury updates, latest league news from Friday, Jan. 14

The latest NFL roster and injury news from Friday.
news

Chargers fire special teams coordinator Derius Swinton II

Los Angeles fired special teams coordinator Derius Swinton II, NFL Network's Tom Pelissero reported Friday. 
news

Texans GM Nick Caserio on firing coach David Culley after one season: 'One of the hardest decisions I've made in my life'

The Houston Texans fired coach David Culley Thursday after just one season and a 4-13 record in 2021. On Friday, general manager Nick Caserio said it was his decision to move on from the 66-year-old coach.
news

2021 All-Pro Team: Jonathan Taylor, T.J. Watt, Cooper Kupp highlight roster

Five players, including dynamic pass catchers Cooper Kupp and Davante Adams, are unanimous choices for The Associated Press 2021 NFL All-Pro Team.
news

Rams QB Matthew Stafford not feeling pressure to earn first postseason win

Matthew Stafford has yet to win a playoff game in three chances, but the Rams QB isn't feeling the pressure entering Monday night's showdown versus the Cardinals to conclude Super Wild Card Weekend.
Gamepass_vert_web_r

See all the Action

Replay every game all season.

SIGN UP NOW