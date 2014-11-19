Drew Brees or Tom Brady? Your Week 12 QB starter

Published: Nov 19, 2014 at 03:08 AM
Marcus_Grant-_1400x1000
Marcas Grant

Fantasy Editor

Things are getting serious in fantasy football leagues everywhere. The trade deadline is upon us and teams are scrambling for playoff position. That's where Fantasy Football Audibles come into play. Using the SAP Player Comparison Tool, you can match up some of fantasy's top options to help you decide which ones can lead you to victory!

After the first month of the season, this didn't look like much of a comparison. Tom Brady and the Patriots were struggling while Drew Brees was Breesing. But yet here we are. Brady has caught fire while Brees has turned into an enigma. However this week should see Brees return to form. He faces a Baltimore Ravens secondary that has dealt with injuries and has generally underperformed for much of the season. Even despite losing rookie sensation Brandin Cooks for the remainder of the season, Brees' matchup with the Ravens is much more appealing than Brady facing off against the stingy Detroit Lions.

Another matchup of players going in opposite directions. Torrey Smith was a non-factor at the start of the season as Steve Smith asserted himself. But lately, the elder Smith has faded into the background while the younger Smith has returned to the forefront. Meanwhile DeSean Jackson caught fire in the middle of the season but has cooled off in the past few weeks. Nonetheless, D-Jax has been far more consistent this season and despite a tough matchup against the 49ers defense in Week 12.

Just a couple of seasons ago, these two quarterbacks looked to be the emerging standard bearers at the position. Since then, both Robert Griffin III and Colin Kaepernick have struggled to find consistent production from a fantasy perspective. However, San Francisco has been able to eke out some offensive success this season while Washington's attack has been in continued disarray. With the two signal-callers facing off against each other, you can more easily compare their fantasy totals in Week 12, but only one has a quality matchup -- go with Kaepernick.

Marcas Grant is a fantasy editor for NFL.com. Follow him on Twitter @MarcasG.

This article has been reproduced in a new format and may be missing content or contain faulty links. Please use the Contact Us link in our site footer to report an issue.

Related Content

news

Hopkins' injury doesn't have Larry Fitzgerald considering return: 'Nothing's changed on that front'

Little has materalized on the "Larry Fitzgerald NFL return" front since the offseason. And the veteran free agent, whose spent his whole career with the Cardinals, intends to keep that way despite the injury to DeAndre Hopkins.
news

Tom Brady: NFL should take hits on WRs' knees 'out of the game of football'

Buccaneers' star receiver Chris Godwin's season ended following a low, legal hit in Sunday's loss to New Orleans, leading to a torn ACL. Tom Brady, during his Let's Go! podcast this week on SiriusXM NFL Radio, argued for eliminating hits to the knees of defenseless receivers.
news

Bears' Robert Quinn: Referees 'controlling the game a little too much' in loss to Vikings

Robert Quinn took issue with the officiating in Monday night's home loss to the Minnesota Vikings with the Bears being flagged a game-high nine times.
news

Derek Carr to Raiders defense after his late INT vs. Browns: 'I promise we'll win it, just get the ball back'

Derek Carr promised his team a win if the defense can get the ball back after late interception. The Raiders QB proceeded to deliver with a game-winning drive. 
Gamepass_vert_web_r

See all the Action

Replay every game all season.

SIGN UP NOW