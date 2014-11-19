Drew Brees or Tom Brady? Your Week 12 QB starter

Things are getting serious in fantasy football leagues everywhere. The trade deadline is upon us and teams are scrambling for playoff position. That's where Fantasy Football Audibles come into play. Using the SAP Player Comparison Tool, you can match up some of fantasy's top options to help you decide which ones can lead you to victory!
After the first month of the season, this didn't look like much of a comparison. Tom Brady and the Patriots were struggling while Drew Brees was Breesing. But yet here we are. Brady has caught fire while Brees has turned into an enigma. However this week should see Brees return to form. He faces a Baltimore Ravens secondary that has dealt with injuries and has generally underperformed for much of the season. Even despite losing rookie sensation Brandin Cooks for the remainder of the season, Brees' matchup with the Ravens is much more appealing than Brady facing off against the stingy Detroit Lions.
Another matchup of players going in opposite directions. Torrey Smith was a non-factor at the start of the season as Steve Smith asserted himself. But lately, the elder Smith has faded into the background while the younger Smith has returned to the forefront. Meanwhile DeSean Jackson caught fire in the middle of the season but has cooled off in the past few weeks. Nonetheless, D-Jax has been far more consistent this season and despite a tough matchup against the 49ers defense in Week 12.
Just a couple of seasons ago, these two quarterbacks looked to be the emerging standard bearers at the position. Since then, both Robert Griffin III and Colin Kaepernick have struggled to find consistent production from a fantasy perspective. However, San Francisco has been able to eke out some offensive success this season while Washington's attack has been in continued disarray. With the two signal-callers facing off against each other, you can more easily compare their fantasy totals in Week 12, but only one has a quality matchup -- go with Kaepernick.