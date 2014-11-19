Drew Brees or Tom Brady? Your Week 12 QB starter

After the first month of the season, this didn't look like much of a comparison. Tom Brady and the Patriots were struggling while Drew Brees was Breesing. But yet here we are. Brady has caught fire while Brees has turned into an enigma. However this week should see Brees return to form. He faces a Baltimore Ravens secondary that has dealt with injuries and has generally underperformed for much of the season. Even despite losing rookie sensation Brandin Cooks for the remainder of the season, Brees' matchup with the Ravens is much more appealing than Brady facing off against the stingy Detroit Lions.