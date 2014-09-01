Analysis

Drew Brees on QB golden age: 'Maybe our best is yet to come'

Published: Sep 01, 2014 at 03:47 AM
Judy_Battista_1400x1000
Judy Battista

Senior National Columnist

Drew Brees watches quarterbacks differently than the rest of us do, of course, with a far greater understanding of the fine points of their performance and an empathy for the conditions that shape their careers. The New Orleans Saints star pays close attention to what the other top QBs do each week, although he admits that the great ones -- and here, Brees obviously should be included -- probably do not fully grasp how extraordinary this quarterbacking era is, because they are too busy focusing on the moment, and the next opponent, to take a longer view. They all are, Brees said, just trying "to scratch out another year here, another year there."

Brooks: Scariest offense in football

Sean Payton's Saints annually boast a potent offensive attack, but Bucky Brooks says this year's unit might be the best yet. **READ**

But when Brees answered a question this weekend about the confluence of quarterbacking play by him and the most exalted of his peers, the 35-year-old made a prediction for another year that should make defensive backs queasy -- a notion that should make fans, some of whom might only appreciate this moment after it is over, take notice.

"Listen, Brett Favre had one of the greatest seasons of his incredible career when he was 39," Brees said in an email response to questions. "Kurt Warner had some remarkable success later in his career. I played with Doug Flutie when he was 42, and (he) still had the skills and the knowledge. I watch what Peyton (Manning) and Tom (Brady) are doing in their late 30s and certainly that inspires you to think that maybe our best is yet to come."

Maybe this year, in fact.

The top four quarterbacks in the game today -- Manning, Brady, Aaron Rodgers and Brees himself -- are all in their 30s (Rodgers just barely), and they all could finish the 2014 season ranked among the top five signal-callers in NFL history in career QB rating (Rodgers and Manning are currently one and two, Brady and Brees six and seven). Brady and Brees are almost certain to both end the season in the top four of career passing yards -- where Manning, coming off the best statistical year of his career, is already comfortably perched at No. 2, behind only Favre. Brees is fifth, just 394 yards -- basically, one very good game -- behind John Elway for fourth place. Brady is seventh, but less than 2,000 yards behind Brees.

In trying to divine why these four have alighted on the NFL at exactly the same moment, Brees gives a nod to the organizational stability all four have enjoyed and to some of the receivers they have been surrounded with. The complementary pieces around Brady are arguably of a lesser caliber than those that surround the other three, and have been for several years. Although the Patriots are expected to have the offense's second most critical cog -- tight end Rob Gronkowski -- back from injury.

But the factor that might push those four -- and even their younger or less-talented brethren -- to new, unimaginable heights is the latest crackdown on contact between defenders and receivers. When the NFL cracked down similarly in 2004, it spurred the current passing explosion we are still in. Consider that in 2003, just two quarterbacks threw for at least 4,000 yards. Last year, nine quarterbacks eclipsed 4,000 -- and two, Manning and Brees, flew past 5,000.

"I certainly think you're going to see a rise," said Tom Moore, the offensive guru who was Manning's mentor in Indianapolis and now is with the Arizona Cardinals. "How much, I don't know. You get into situations and it's the players' ability and the coaching emphasis. I see younger coaches emphasizing the passing game, emphasizing the deep passing game. I think it will continue to get better and get bigger."

Brees concedes rules that seem to tilt the playing field toward the offense play a "small part" in the soaring quarterback play.

"But that shouldn't take away from how good the quarterbacks like Tom, Peyton and Aaron are," Brees said. "It's probably also a credit to how sophisticated the offenses are and how great the athletes are, but remember that the athletes are on both sides of the ball. I think there are probably a lot of things that contribute to that, but it's clear that you are witnessing some of the greatest quarterbacks to ever play the game out there right now, and they are throwing to some of the greatest athletes to ever play the game. And you throw that all together and you get the numbers that you are seeing right now."

There is little question that a confluence of factors has created the perfect environment for the most gifted quarterbacks to make their assault on the record books -- the advances in fitness and nutrition that allow players to manage their bodies at a later age shouldn't be discounted, Moore said. The offensive shift, and the officiating point of emphasis, will get a very early test on Thursday night, when the Seattle Seahawks' smothering defense -- headlined by the "Legion of Boom" secondary that yielded a league-low 172 passing yards per game in 2013 -- faces Rodgers' Packers. Rodgers played just eight full regular-season games last year, averaging 314 yards in those contests. That average, applied over a 16-game season, would have given Rodgers 5,024 passing yards.

The Seahawks' Super Bowl run felt a bit like a throwback, based on the defense and a powerful running game -- not an explosive passing game. But the current conditions might encourage even Seattle to change a bit. In the preseason, Russell Wilson completed 33 of his 42 pass attempts for 437 yards, three touchdowns and zero interceptions. And the return of Percy Harvin (seven receptions for 92 yards in the preseason) is expected to inspire the Seahawks to use the deep pass, at which Wilson excels, more often.

At age 75, Moore has worked through several generations of players. He was a coach in Pittsburgh during the late 1970s and '80s, when the run was still the focal point of offense for many teams, including the Steelers.

Battista: XLIX things to watch in 2014

judy-battista-65x90.jpg

With a nod to Super Bowl XLIX, Judy Battista points out 49 things to watch -- the players, the games, the trends and more. **READ**

"I certainly know the value of the running game, but in Indianapolis, as long as I had Peyton, I was never really that concerned with rushing the football," Moore said. "You want to keep the ball in his hands. When you see all these guys with their great abilities, people say, 'That's how we're going to win.'

"Back then, the game was great. The game has evolved. You and I, when we were kids, we thought TV was great. Now look at flat screens -- flat screens are great. The game is great now. And 20 years from now, it will be greater."

Follow Judy Battista on Twitter @judybattista.

This article has been reproduced in a new format and may be missing content or contain faulty links. Please use the Contact Us link in our site footer to report an issue.

Related Content

news

Aaron Rodgers-less Packers have sleeper potential in NFC, while Bills look like paper tigers in loaded AFC

With Aaron Rodgers no longer in Green Bay, is everyone sleeping on a well-rounded Packers team with serious potential in the NFC race? Bucky Brooks sure thinks so. Plus, one widely regarded AFC contender that could be a paper tiger.
news

NFL Week 1 bold predictions: Keenan Allen balls in Dolphins-Chargers shootout; 2 sacks for T.J. Watt

NFL Network analysts provide bold predictions for Week 1 of the 2023 season. Which offensive superstars will steal the show in a Dolphins-Chargers shootout? Who will be Sam Howell's favorite target? 
news

Next Woman Up: Marissa Figueroa, Assistant Athletic Trainer for the Buffalo Bills

In this installment of the Next Woman Up series, Bills assistant athletic trainer Marissa Figueroa discusses her journey to the NFL, the "95 percent" of athletic training people don't see and more.
news

Lions' defense restores its roar in 21-20 win over reigning Super Bowl champion Chiefs

The Detroit Lions and Kansas City Chiefs kicked off the 2023 NFL season with a tightly fought bout. Jeffri Chadiha explores how the Lions' defense helped the visiting team knock off the reigning Super Bowl champions in Arrowhead Stadium.
news

Week 1 NFL picks: Jets unanimously predicted to top Bills in Aaron Rodgers' debut; Steelers to beat 49ers?

Can the Steelers knock off the 49ers in Pittsburgh? Who'll win a potential shootout between the Dolphins and Chargers? How does Aaron Rodgers' Jets debut play out vs. the rival Bills? Check out the Week 1 game picks!
news

RB Index, Week 1: Predicting NFL's top 10 leading rushers for 2023 season

Can Josh Jacobs win his second consecutive rushing title? Or will the ever-consistent Nick Chubb finally stake his claim to the throne? Just prior to Week 1 kicking off, Maurice Jones-Drew predicts 2023's top 10 leading rushers.
news

Nine last-minute predictions for 2023 NFL season: Josh Allen wins MVP, 49ers win Super Bowl LVIII

Is Justin Jefferson about to make history? Are we about to see a first-time MVP? Can Justin Fields make the leap? And who'll win Super Bowl LVIII? Adam Schein provides nine last-minute predictions for the 2023 NFL season.
news

NFL QB Index, Week 1: 2023 season begins with Patrick Mahomes, Jalen Hurts on top

With the 2023 NFL season upon us, Nick Shook ranks each team's quarterback, from 1 to 32, heading into Week 1. Is Jalen Hurts ready to build on a stellar 2022?
news

2023 NFL Offensive Player Rankings, Week 1: Patrick Mahomes No. 1; four teams land two players

David Carr reveals his top 15 offensive player rankings -- a list that includes four teams with two players apiece -- heading into Week 1 of the 2023 NFL season. 
news

For Detroit Lions, 2023 NFL season offers chance to reach new heights

How can Detroit deliver on sky-high expectations in 2023? To find out, Jeffri Chadiha looks back at the last team to win a playoff game in franchise history. What kinds of examples -- and lessons -- do the 1991 Lions have to offer today's group?
news

NFL Power Rankings, Week 1: Steelers rising heading into 2023 season; Jets, Patriots fall before kickoff

With the 2023 NFL season set to kick off, Eric Edholm updates his Power Rankings. Who is on the rise heading into Week 1? Which teams are trending in the wrong direction?
news

2023 NFC win-total projections: Eagles, 49ers remain atop conference; Cowboys, Packers miss playoffs

Will the Eagles repeat in a tough NFC East? Can the Lions live up to their offseason hype? Which purported title contender could miss the playoffs altogether? Analytics guru Cynthia Frelund reveals her projected win total for each NFC team.