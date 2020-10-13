NFL News | Latest NFL Football News | NFL.com

Around the NFL

Drew Brees on Chargers rookie QB: Justin Herbert has 'bright future'

Published: Oct 13, 2020 at 01:32 AM
Grant Gordon

NFL.com Digital Content Producer

Once a young starter with a promising future in the Chargers organization, the 41-year-old ﻿Drew Brees﻿ is now a longtime New Orleans Saints standout bound for Canton with high hopes of further championship achievement before getting there.

Following the Saints' dramatic 30-27 overtime win against the Chargers on Monday night, Brees walked away victorious and impressed by the young gunslinger who opposed him.

"I told him, I was really impressed with him ... he's got a really bright future," Brees said, via KGW TV's Orlando Sanchez, of Chargers first-round rookie ﻿Justin Herbert﻿.

Indeed, Herbert was impressive, a shining light amid a dim Bolts loss. The Oregon product flexed his arm strength, ability to throw on the run and calm in the clutch. All told, Herbert completed 20 of his 34 passes for 264 yards, no interceptions, a 122.7 QB rating and four touchdowns -- the latter a first on Monday Night Football for a rookie.

In addition to high praise from the record-holding Saints signal-caller, Herbert also garnered kind words from the opposing coach.

"He's a good young talent," said Saints coach Sean Payton, via NOLA.com's Luke Johnson. "You don't feel like you're playing against a young player. He's someone that gets the ball out of his hands. I think he's got a promising future, and he's impressive to watch." 

Herbert hardly looked like a rookie in the opening half, stringing together a trio of touchdown passes for a 20-3 lead, perhaps the most impressive coming on a 17-yard laser to ﻿Keenan Allen﻿ in which Herbert rolled right to escape a pair of speeding Saints with bad intentions and fired off six points to his wideout.

Herbert did make some rookie mistakes on ill-advised incompletions that could've ended up with worse fortunes and fumbled a snap. Like the Chargers as a whole, he went cold late in the second quarter and through the third stanza. But after Brees and the Saints rallied for 17 consecutive points to tie it, Herbert tossed his biggest highlight -- and likely his easiest throw -- when he hit Mike Williams on a 64-yard bomb to put the Bolts back ahead, 27-20.

Four starts into his burgeoning NFL career, Herbert has nine touchdowns and 1,195 yards through the air. But there's one very unimpressive stat that lingers as he's 0-4 as a starter. Thus, as much as the praise from Brees and Payton was a feather in the cap, that first win remains unrealized.

"It's a huge compliment, those are two people that I look up to a lot," Herbert said. "To hear that from them means a lot, but I'd love to get the win. And unfortunately it didn't happen today and I know that, kinda like I said earlier, we're gonna stick through this and we're keep getting better."

Herbert's offered up plenty of reason for praise and plenty of potential for the seasons ahead. Unfortunately, the reality of the present is he's still looking for his first win and the Chargers are 1-4. And on this night, compliments from the victors will have to do.

Related Content

news

What we learned in Saints' victory over Chargers

An exciting 30-27 overtime victory propelled the Saints to 3-2 and dropped the Chargers to 1-4 on "Monday Night Football."
news

Chargers WR Keenan Allen misses remainder of 'MNF' with back spasms

Chargers receiver ﻿Keenan Allen﻿ missed the remainder of Monday night's game against the Saints after exiting in the first half with a back injury.
news

NFL announces players, other Tier 1, Tier 2 individuals will undergo PCR testing on game day

The NFL informed teams via memo on Monday night that beginning in this upcoming Week 6 that all players, along with other Tier 1 and Tier 2 individuals, will undergo PCR (polymerise chain reaction) testing for COVID-19 on game days, NFL Network's Tom Pelissero reported. 
news

Week 5 inactives: Los Angeles Chargers at New Orleans Saints

The official inactive players for tonight's "Monday Night Football" game between the Los Angeles Chargers and New Orleans Saints.
news

Colts HC Frank Reich dismisses talk of switch to Jacoby Brissett: Philip Rivers is our QB

Philip Rivers had a rough outing Sunday in a loss to the Cleveland Browns, but Indianapolis Colts coach Frank Reich says now is not the time to consider a change at quarterback.
news

Tennessee Titans GM Jon Robinson: 'We've taken this thing extremely serious'

Tennessee general manager Jon Robinson said Monday that the franchise has been transparent with the NFL and that he's unaware of when the league and NFLPA's investigation would conclude or when the team would be made aware of the findings. 
news

Falcons owner Blank explains firings of Dan Quinn, Thomas Dimitroff: 'It's called lack of winning'

The firings of Dan Quinn and Thomas Dimitroff came down to one constant from 2017-2020: disappointment. Falcons owner Arthur Blank was blunt with reporters on Monday following his decision to terminate the employment of both his general manager and head coach. 
news

Tom Brady congratulates LeBron James with photoshopped image from Bears game

Tom Brady is no stranger to social media, and the Tampa Bay Buccaneers quarterback joined the meme fun from his gaffe from last Thursday's loss with a special shoutout to Lakers star LeBron James.
news

Adam Gase says he's 'toyed' with idea of giving up play-calling as Jets remain winless

Jets coach Adam Gase said that he's toyed with the idea of of giving up play-calling duties in order to manage games better.
news

Cowboys EVP Stephen Jones: Dak Prescott still 'our future'

﻿Dak Prescott﻿'s gruesome injury Sunday afternoon launched questions about his future in Dallas. Despite the uncertain nature of Prescott's injury, Cowboys EVP Stephen Jones says the team's feelings about Dak as its franchise QB haven't changed.  
news

NFL owners meeting virtually Tuesday, prefer to avoid Week 18 scenario

The NFL's owners are meeting virtually Tuesday and chief on their agenda is the ongoing COVID-19 situation. Judy Battista reports there is a strong preference among ownership to not add a Week 18 in order to keep the playoffs and Super Bowl on schedule.
Carolina Panthers wide receiver D.J. Moore (12) makes a deep catch as Los Angeles Chargers outside linebacker Kyzir White (44) trails on the play during an NFL football game , Sunday, Sept. 27, 2020, in Inglewood, Calif.

See all the Action

Replay every game all season.

START FREE TRIAL