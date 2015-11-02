DREW BREES IS CASTROL EDGE CLUTCH PERFORMER OF WEEK 8

Published: Nov 02, 2015 at 04:47 PM

New Orleans Saints quarterback Drew Brees earned Castrol EDGE Clutch Performer of the Week honors for his Week 8 performance against the New York Giants. Brees threw for 505 yards passing with seven touchdowns, tying a league record. Brees finished ahead of Minnesota Vikings' Teddy Bridgewater, Cincinnati Bengals' Andy Dalton, Seattle Seahawks' Russell Wilson and Carolina Panthers' Luke Kuechly. Read up on this week's nominees.

CLUTCH PERFORMER OF THE WEEK NOMINEES

Drew Brees, New Orleans Saints

Brees became the eighth quarterback in NFL history with seven touchdown passes in a single game, tying the league record. His seventh touchdown pass went to C.J. Spiller, and it tied the game with just 36 seconds remaining. After a Giants punt, the Saints kicked a 50-yard field goal to win the game from Kai Forbath in the 52-49 win over the New York Giants.

Teddy Bridgewater, Minnesota Vikings

Bridgewater's 35-yard passing play to receiver Charles Johnson put kicker Blair Walsh into position for the 36-yard game-winning field goal as time expired for a 23-20 win over the Chicago Bears. Bridgewater and rookie wide receiver Stefon Diggs teamed up for a 40-yard touchdown play that tied the game with 1:49 remaining.

Andy Dalton, Cincinnati Bengals

Dalton connected with receiver A.J. Green for a 9-yard touchdown play with 2:57 to go in the game to rally the Bengals past the Pittsburgh Steelers in a 16-10 win. The play helped keep the Bengals unbeaten and gives the team its first 7-0 start in franchise history.

Russell Wilson, Seattle Seahawks

Wilson directed a 17-play, 79-yard drive for the go-ahead points in a 13-12 road win over the Dallas Cowboys. On that drive, Wilson had four QB scrambles for 30 yards, including a 10-yard scramble on a third-and-7 situation that kept the drive alive.

Luke Kuechly, Carolina Panthers

Kuechly's interception of an Andrew Luck pass in overtime set up the game-winning field goal by Graham Gano for a 29-26 win over the Indianapolis Colts. With the win, the Panthers remained the only unbeaten team in the NFC.

