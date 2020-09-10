Around the NFL

Drew Brees 'on borrowed time' as Saints enter Super Bowl-or-bust season

Published: Sep 10, 2020 at 09:38 AM
Kevin Patra

Drew Brees almost walked away from football in 2020. Instead, the future Hall of Fame quarterback returned for another go at that elusive second Super Bowl.

Ahead of the season-opener against Tom Brady's Tampa Bay Buccaneers, the 41-year-old noted he wouldn't be around much longer.

"Hey, at this time, man, I'm on borrowed time," Brees said, via ESPN. "I've got nothing to lose. So, I'm turning it loose and letting the chips fall where they may."

While not declaring it's his final season, Brees isn't shying away from the 'Super Bowl or bust' mantra the Saints are living by this season. In fact, it's been the refrain the last several years, which have all ended in gut-wrenching playoff losses.

Brees hopes to put those losses in the past.

"I know that everything happens for a reason, and in most cases, failure is your best teacher," Brees said. "That's the approach I've always taken, and that's the approach this team has taken. And I feel like we've found a way to garner strength from each one of these moments over these last few years. And it's only made us better."

The Saints have gotten better as a squad each of the past several seasons. Now they need to get over the playoff hump and back into the Super Bowl before that time runs out on Brees.

