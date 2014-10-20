Around the NFL

Drew Brees: I let New Orleans Saints down in loss

Published: Oct 20, 2014 at 05:21 AM
Headshot_Author_Kevin-Patra_2020
Kevin Patra

Around the NFL Writer

Just don't throw an interception. That was all Drew Brees had to do for the New Orleans Saints to likely close out the Detroit Lions for a road win on Sunday.

Instead the All-Pro quarterback forced a pass on third-and-9 with 3:20 left in the contest that was intercepted by safety Glover Quin to set up the Lions' go-ahead touchdown.

"The worst feeling in professional sports is when you feel like you let your team down," Brees said after the game, per The Times-Picayune. "And that's the way I feel right now."

The Coach Reilly-to-Gordon Bombay philosophy aside, the Saints collapse was a team effort. The defense didn't exactly look enthusiastic trying to stop Golden Tate when he turned a routine 15-yard catch into a 73-yard touchdown reception that jump-started the comeback.

Brees consistently picked apart the Lions for three-plus quarters, but struggled down the stretch, missing 10 straight passes late in the game.

The quarterback took the blame for the interception that cost the Saints the contest, and he's right as the leader to shoulder that load. It's not the first time this season he's badly forced a pass that ended up in the other team's hands.

It's also true that if Tony Romo made the play that Brees did Sunday, the Internet would be a torrent of fire right now.

The latest Around The NFL Podcast recaps every Week 7 game and breaks down Peyton Manning's record-breaking night. Find more Around The NFL content on NFL NOW.

This article has been reproduced in a new format and may be missing content or contain faulty links. Please use the Contact Us link in our site footer to report an issue.

Related Content

news

2021 NFL season, Week 5: What we learned from Rams' win over Seahawks on Thursday night

Matthew Stafford and the L.A. Rams emerged from Seattle with an important and dramatic win over the NFC West-rival Seahawks on Thursday night. 
news

Russell Wilson injures finger, replaced by Geno Smith

Seattle Seahawks quarterback Russell Wilson injured the middle finger on his throwing hand Thursday night against the Los Angeles Rams and has been replaced by Geno Smith in the fourth quarter.
news

Jets, DL John Franklin-Meyers agree to 4-year, $55M extension 

DL John Franklin-Meyers and the Jets have agreed to a four-year contract extension for $55 million with $30.2 million guaranteed, NFL Network Insider Ian Rapoport reported. 
news

Week 5 Thursday night inactives: Los Angeles Rams at Seattle Seahawks

The official inactives for the Los Angeles Rams at Seattle Seahawks "Thursday Night Football" game.
news

Seahawks RB Chris Carson (neck) will not play vs. Rams on Thursday 

Seattle running back Chris Carson will not play against Los Angeles on "Thursday Night Football."
news

Christian McCaffrey limited at Panthers practice again, believes he has chance to play vs. Eagles

﻿Christian McCaffrey﻿'s time away could be over very soon. McCaffrey (hamstring) was officially limited in Thursday's practice, according to the team's injury report.
news

Raiders move first-round OT Alex Leatherwood to guard during Thursday's practice

After starting at right tackle through the first four games of the season, Raiders first-rounder Alex Leatherwood saw snaps at a different position during Thursday's practice.
news

Falcons WR Calvin Ridley (personal matter) to miss Week 5 game vs. Jets in London

The Falcons announced Thursday that standout receiver Calvin Ridley will not accompany the team to its overseas matchup against the Jets due to a personal matter.
news

Ravens QB Lamar Jackson still managing back issue, doesn't want to wear additional pads

A lingering injury has some wondering if Lamar Jackson should don extra gear in an effort to protect himself. The Ravens QB is not among that contingent.
news

NFL roundup: Latest league news from Thursday, Oct. 7

﻿Baker Mayfield﻿'s accuracy issues might have an explanation. Mayfield suffered a partially torn labrum in his left (non-throwing) shoulder in Cleveland's Week 2 win over Houston. 
news

Eagles' Fletcher Cox admits he 'could be better' while working on settling into expanded role on defense

The numbers would seem to indicate Father Time is catching up to Fletcher Cox. But, upon further review, the Eagles' scheme change under new DC Jonathan Gannon could actually be to blame.
news

Ravens' Odafe Oweh: 'No ill intent' on hit that gave Broncos' Teddy Bridgewater a concussion in Week 4

Broncos QB Teddy Bridgewater suffered a concussion and was ruled out just before halftime during Denver's Week 4 matchup against the Ravens. Rookie Odafe Oweh, who delivered the devastating blow, said he wasn't trying to do anything malicious.
Gamepass_vert_web_r

See all the Action

Replay every game all season.

SIGN UP NOW