Drew Brees: I let New Orleans Saints down in loss

Just don't throw an interception. That was all Drew Brees had to do for the New Orleans Saints to likely close out the Detroit Lions for a road win on Sunday.
Instead the All-Pro quarterback forced a pass on third-and-9 with 3:20 left in the contest that was intercepted by safety Glover Quin to set up the Lions' go-ahead touchdown.
"The worst feeling in professional sports is when you feel like you let your team down," Brees said after the game, per The Times-Picayune. "And that's the way I feel right now."
The Coach Reilly-to-Gordon Bombay philosophy aside, the Saints collapse was a team effort. The defense didn't exactly look enthusiastic trying to stop Golden Tate when he turned a routine 15-yard catch into a 73-yard touchdown reception that jump-started the comeback.
Brees consistently picked apart the Lions for three-plus quarters, but struggled down the stretch, missing 10 straight passes late in the game.
The quarterback took the blame for the interception that cost the Saints the contest, and he's right as the leader to shoulder that load. It's not the first time this season he's badly forced a pass that ended up in the other team's hands.
It's also true that if Tony Romo made the play that Brees did Sunday, the Internet would be a torrent of fire right now.
