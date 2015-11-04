Drew Brees highlights Week 8 Players of Week

Vikings KR Marcus Sherels: Minnesota needed the special teams boost from Sherels in its nail-biting win over the Chicago Bears. Sherels provided a 65-yard TD score to give the Vikings an early lead when the offense was scuffling. It was the third punt return TD of his career, setting a Vikings record. Sherels' three punt return TDs are tied for the most in the NFL since 2012 with Tavon Austin, Travis Benjamin, Micah Hyde and Darren Sproles. The five-year veteran also added a 12-yard return on the final possession to help set up the Vikings' game-winning field goal.