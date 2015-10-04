Drew Brees gets 400th TD to win game in OT

Drew Brees bailed out Saints kicker Zach Hocker with a game-winning 80-yard touchdown pass to C.J. Spiller in overtime to defeat the Cowboys 26-20 during Sunday Night Football. Here's what you need to know:
- A dull affair between the Saints and Cowboys turned out to be one of the wildest games of the young season. Drew Brees' return from a shoulder injury wasn't pretty, but the gunslinger got the job done with the game-winning hookup to C.J. Spiller for his 400th-career touchdown pass. Brees was clutch in the Saints' first win of the season, like he has been throughout his career. However, no one could have predicted Cowboys quarterback Brandon Weeden going toe-to-toe with the future Hall of Famer down the stretch.
- Before Brees' heroics, Weeden went 91 yards to tie the game at 20-20 with a little under two minutes left in the fourth quarter. The backup, filling in for Tony Romo, threw a touchdown pass on fourth down to a diving Terrance Williams in the end zone.
The NBC broadcast mentioned numerous times that Weeden can't throw to the left side and didn't take enough chances to stretch out the field. Weeden didn't win the game, but he proved he's a serviceable backup on that long drive, which featured long completions to Jason Witten, Cole Beasley and Williams.
- With many games affected by kickers this week, it wasn't any different on Sunday night. After Weeden's drive to tie the game, Brees responded with a masterful two-minute drill to set up Saints' kicker Zach Hocker for a potential game-winning 30-yard field goal. Hocker, of course, hit the left side of the field goal post to send the game into OT and stun Who Dat Nation at the Superdome. There were 18 missed field goals and extra points combined in Week 4.
- Drew Brees got off to a hot start with career touchdown No. 399 on the second drive of the game. He also reached 5,000 career completions to join Brett Favre and Peyton Manning as the only quarterbacks to ever achieve that feat. Brees struggled during the second and third quarters and it became noticeable that his shoulder injury was bothering him. Brees told reporters his shoulder "felt good enough to get the job done."
- With the Cowboys defense keying on Saints wide receiver Brandin Cooks, wideout Willie Snead and tight end Josh Hill stepped up. The rookie out of Ball State, Snead recorded six catches for 89 yards. Hill, who many viewed as a capable replacement for Jimmy Graham, finally contributed to the Saints' offense.