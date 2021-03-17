What's Drew Brees' plan for this abandoned New Orleans theme park?

Published: Mar 17, 2021 at 11:19 AM
Nick Toney

Editor, The Checkdown

In retirement, Drew Brees is leading a different kind of huddle down in the Crescent City.

The Saints legend and newly-minted NBC Sports analyst is the face of a proposal to completely revamp an abandoned Six Flags amusement park in New Orleans East, according to CBS 4's Paul Dudley.

Brees' plan would transform the 227-acre cite into learning centers with farms that help teach kids about urban agriculture. It even has two NFL co-sponsors: Saints LB Demario Davis and current free-agent DB Josh Norman.

New Orleans' Six Flags was abandoned in the aftermath of Hurricane Katrina, per Dudley's report. The player-backed plan is one of three finalists the city is reportedly considering.

Brees, Norman and Davis want to turn the park into a "state-of-the-art" facility offering urban farming, aquaponics, and smart farming lessons, according to the group's submission. It would also include an interactive education lab with an emphasis on science, technology, engineering and math (STEAM), plus a "Holistic and Natural Healing Center."

There have been previous proposals to revamp the Six Flags site. Up until now, none have been backed by a New Orleans sports hero looking to give back to a community that wholeheartedly embraced him.

