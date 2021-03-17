What's Drew Brees' plan for this abandoned New Orleans theme park?

New Orleans' Six Flags was abandoned in the aftermath of Hurricane Katrina, per Dudley's report. The player-backed plan is one of three finalists the city is reportedly considering.

Brees, Norman and Davis want to turn the park into a "state-of-the-art" facility offering urban farming, aquaponics, and smart farming lessons, according to the group's submission. It would also include an interactive education lab with an emphasis on science, technology, engineering and math (STEAM), plus a "Holistic and Natural Healing Center."